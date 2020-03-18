Vehicle crash causes delays, closure on westbound I-40 near Williams
Vehicle crash causes delays, closure on westbound I-40 near Williams

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed due to a crash at milepost 161, just west of Williams, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

The region is expected to be hit with snow between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, but could last into Thursday evening. The National Weather Service in Bellemont still calls for 6 to 12 inches of snow in Flagstaff and 9 to 13 inches of snow in Williams.

