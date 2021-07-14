Vegetation loss means risk of post-fire flooding after Rafael and Backbone fires

The smoke and flames may have mostly subsided but the Rafael and Backbone fires are still keeping forest officials busy as attention has turned to longer-term impacts of blazes.
Initial burn severity maps for both fires were released to the public last week after being developed by two Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) teams assigned to the fires.
After a fire is largely contained, those teams move in to quickly analyze the impact of the fire to the vegetation and soil within the burned area, helping to determine the risk for post-fire flooding.
One of those BAER team members working on the Rafael Fire is Micah Kiesow. Since last month, Kiesow and his colleagues have been using a mix of satellite images, data gathered on the ground and observations from flyovers to help determine what the impact of the fire may be.
And while the area round the Rafael Fire is still closed to the public, Kiesow was able to see firsthand the impact the fire had.
“I did get on the ground on the Prescott National Forest -- kind of on the southwestern portion of the fire where it started -- and we hiked out there to the wilderness boundary,” Kiesow said. “What we were seeing where it first started on the Prescott and then kind of moved up the rim, we saw a lot of that pinyon/juniper system experienced complete vegetation mortality; so a lot of black sticks out there.”
There also appeared to be fairly high vegetation mortality in some areas up Sycamore Canyon and even up on parts of the rim, where the vegetation changes to a ponderosa pine ecosystem.
On many of the steep slopes, Kiesow said, they observed that much of the gamble oak had burned almost completely, but he said that species is known for recovering quickly.
And there were areas within the canyon where Kiesow said they observed areas largely untouched by the blaze.
“As we were flying the canyon, what we saw for the riparian area, we did see one single stretch right as it goes up into Tule Canyon that did get a little hot, but there's a lot of the riparian area that was still green,” Kiesow said.
The loss of much of the vegetation and forest litter in the area, combined with the existing steep slopes, might not bode well for flooding and debris flows in the wake of the Rafael Fire.
And that’s despite much of the fire not burning at an intensity that appears to have impacted the soil composition, Kiesow said.
Of the nearly 80,000 acres the Rafael Fire burned in Sycamore Canyon southwest of Flagstaff, the BAER team’s analysis showed that about 75% of the area within the fire’s perimeter was either unburned or burned at a low intensity.
After that, about 18% had a medium soil burn severity, while 7% experienced a high soil burn severity. When soils experience a high-severity burn, they can take on an almost glassy texture that repels water and increases runoff.
But even with a relatively low percentage for severely burned soils, Kiesow said they still estimate that the runoff could increase by as much as 200% post fire.
That’s in large part because of the impact the fire had on vegetation that Kiesow said can have a massive impact on the amount of runoff generated.
“As those raindrops rain down on the earth, they're like little bombs; they hit the ground and explode and move sediment all over. And what that canopy cover does, whether it's effective ground cover or the overstory canopy, is it dissipates that energy,” Kiesow said.
Given that, Kiesow said it's notable that while only about 7% of the fire burned soils at a high intensity, both areas that burned at a high and medium intensity saw a similar level of vegetation destruction.
In terms of the Backbone Fire, which burned more than 41,000 acres in the area of Fossil Creek, the BAER team’s analysis showed that about 63% of the area within the fire’s perimeter was either unburned or had burned the soil at a low severity.
About 35% had experienced a moderate soil burn severity and only about 2% was identified as high burn severity.
BAER coordinator Cara Farr, who has been working on the Backbone Fire BAER team, again said that’s pretty low, but add that the amount of runoff and likelihood for flash floods could increase in a similar way and for similar reasons as with the Rafael Fire.
“This is a fairly flashy system already, so even with the lower burn severities, we are expecting some increased watershed flooding, post fire,” Farr said.
Still, Carr said their team is still doing the work of calculating exactly how much runoff could increase.
Final assessments for post-fire flooding will be reviewed and released by local forest managers.
The long-term response for potential flooding will then be a collaborative effort between local forest managers, Yavapia and Gila counties, and potentially even individual localities.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.