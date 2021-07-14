Vegetation loss means risk of post-fire flooding after Rafael and Backbone fires

There also appeared to be fairly high vegetation mortality in some areas up Sycamore Canyon and even up on parts of the rim, where the vegetation changes to a ponderosa pine ecosystem.

On many of the steep slopes, Kiesow said, they observed that much of the gamble oak had burned almost completely, but he said that species is known for recovering quickly.

And there were areas within the canyon where Kiesow said they observed areas largely untouched by the blaze.

“As we were flying the canyon, what we saw for the riparian area, we did see one single stretch right as it goes up into Tule Canyon that did get a little hot, but there's a lot of the riparian area that was still green,” Kiesow said.

The loss of much of the vegetation and forest litter in the area, combined with the existing steep slopes, might not bode well for flooding and debris flows in the wake of the Rafael Fire.

And that’s despite much of the fire not burning at an intensity that appears to have impacted the soil composition, Kiesow said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}