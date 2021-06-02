Vandals severely damage several classrooms at Sechrist Elementary School

Vandals struck Sechrist Elementary School in Flagstaff sometime over the Memorial Day weekend, breaking at least 15 windows, defacing walls and carpeting with spray paint, damaging computers and rendering three classrooms temporarily unusable.
Principal John Albert said Tuesday that he was alerted to the school break-in on Monday night and that he suspects the incident occurred on Sunday evening. A police report has been filed, according to Flagstaff Unified School District spokesman Zach Fountain.
Albert said he could not speculate as to the monetary damage, but said, “It’s a lot.”
As he walked through the damaged rooms and hallways Tuesday morning, stepping over a severed globe splayed on the floor of one paint-saturated classroom, Albert said the extent of the damage was unlike anything he has seen in 13 years as Sechrist’s principal.
Albert said, after an initial assessment, it does not appear that any items were stolen. But the damage to computers and infrastructure was significant. What he is most concerned about is the psychological toll on the students and staff at the school.
“All the teachers are hurting, including myself,” Albert said. “But I met with all the student body this morning, rallied with them, and told them we can get through this. I mean, we’ve been through COVID, so …”
The vandals, Albert said, entered Sechrist through a smashed window in a fifth-grade classroom in the far northeast corner of the school. Much of the damage took place in classrooms near the back of the building, including a science lab.
“Fortunately, our kindergarten and first (grade) areas, that hallway was left alone,” he said. “There were no windows. They seemed to really like to smash windows.”
Sechrist Elementary, Albert said, does not have a video surveillance system on campus. But he said the vandals cut off power to the school and its computer server during the attack.
"It’s just random, what they did,” he said.