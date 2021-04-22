Valle residents rally to change area's name to Grand Canyon Junction

Some residents of the unincorporated area of Valle northwest of Flagstaff are working to change the name of their community.
The coalition, made up of about a dozen residents and business owners, is pushing to change the area’s name to Grand Canyon Junction, referencing both the nearby natural wonder and the intersection of Highway 180 and State Road 64.
Thad Johnson is one such resident and he says he and his neighbors want to change the name for reasons of clarity and to better highlight the community on the map.
The Valle area is growing, especially becoming a hub for glamping sites and tourists, Johnson said.
And more closely tying the community to the nearby Grand Canyon National Park could be beneficial.
On top of that, Valle may be a somewhat confusing name to visitors who might not know what area Valle refers to or even be sure how to pronounce it. Valle is generally pronounced by locals as “valley,” despite the fact that Valle based on the Spanish word with the two Ls pronounced as a Y sound.
On top of that, Johnson pointed out that when most residents of northern Arizona hear “valley” their first thought may be Phoenix or the Verde Valley.
“Nobody knows where Valle is. And some people when you're talking to them, especially people that live in Arizona, they always think of Phoenix,” Johnson told the Arizona Daily Sun. “We said, 'You know, let's think of a name that really sounds more like northern Arizona, and what it is: a junction on the way to the Grand Canyon.'”
And the coalition has already had some success. The name is now changed on Google Maps and Johnson said they are working to get Apple Maps to change the name as well.
Additionally, the effort has received support from the Town of Tusayan, and in November of last year, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution supporting the effort.
Johnson said that in January they submitted a formal application for the name change to the United States Geologic Survey, the department in charge of naming and mapping geographic features. He added that they are pretty optimistic that the change will be approved.
“Typically, from what we've heard, the USGS is going to take the local residents' input in something like this, because they don't really care. They just needed a name when they put a map together years ago,” Johnson said.
Still, that process could take as long as a year.
Once the USGS officially changes the name, the expectation is that other government agencies and the state may follow suit, changing road signs and maps at Grand Canyon National Park.
Johnson said the effort to change the name to Grand Canyon Junction began in earnest in August of last year.
At that time, the coalition began work on a survey of area residents and visitors. Finding about 6,000 local property owners, Johnson said, they began distributing surveys asking about the potential name change.
Johnson said they received more than 800 responses, about half of which were from local property owners. Of the responses they got back, they had significant support, with about 80% of responses supporting the name change, he said.
According to the coalition, the area around the junction of Highway 180 and State Road 64 has only been officially called Valle on maps since the 1980s.
But the name has been associated with the area for much longer than that.
Sean Evans at the Cline Library Archives said records have the name Valle associated with a railway and ranching operation in the area as far back as 1899.
A train depot and stock yard to support operations to herd sheep, as well as a bunkhouse for railway workers, was located several miles from the current junction and called Valle.
Later on, there was also a nearby ranch in operation for several years called the Valle Ranch.
In the mid-1920s, the area actually went through another name change to Prado, Spanish for meadow.
But that name change didn’t last long, Evans said. Because there was already another location called Prado, the name was quickly changed back.
According to the coalition, some locals have also referred to the area as “the junction,” or simply “junction,” for years as a result of the intersection of Highway 180 and State Road 64.
