Valle residents rally to change area's name to Grand Canyon Junction

Some residents of the unincorporated area of Valle northwest of Flagstaff are working to change the name of their community.

The coalition, made up of about a dozen residents and business owners, is pushing to change the area’s name to Grand Canyon Junction, referencing both the nearby natural wonder and the intersection of Highway 180 and State Road 64.

Thad Johnson is one such resident and he says he and his neighbors want to change the name for reasons of clarity and to better highlight the community on the map.

The Valle area is growing, especially becoming a hub for glamping sites and tourists, Johnson said.

And more closely tying the community to the nearby Grand Canyon National Park could be beneficial.

On top of that, Valle may be a somewhat confusing name to visitors who might not know what area Valle refers to or even be sure how to pronounce it. Valle is generally pronounced by locals as “valley,” despite the fact that Valle based on the Spanish word with the two Ls pronounced as a Y sound.

On top of that, Johnson pointed out that when most residents of northern Arizona hear “valley” their first thought may be Phoenix or the Verde Valley.