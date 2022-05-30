Val’s Workshop offers a coffee lounge and more to the Flagstaff community

Located on the corner of South San Francisco Street and East Benton Avenue, Val’s Workshop offers more than the typical college-town coffee shop.

At first glance, Val’s appears to be another classic Flagstaff coffee shop with a walk-up ordering counter, a spacious lounge and Wi-Fi for the inevitable crowd of college students looking for a place to study. However, after a closer look, one may notice the swirling red, white and blue striped pole — emblematic of a barbershop — positioned behind the coffee counter. With one peek behind the sliding wooden doors at the back of the shop, patrons quickly realize that there is much more to Val’s than coffee.

Alongside the coffee shop and lounge, Val’s is also home to a full service salon and barbershop. Val, the owner of the workshop, said he enjoys both sides of his business and is proud of the workshop’s success.

“We do color, women’s hair, barbershop — we’ve actually won best barbershop three years in a row, which blows me away,” Val said.

There are four different baristas who help run the coffee shop and lounge side of the business but Val said the salon is run by independent stylists. Each stylist rents out their chair from Val and conducts their own private business within the salon.

However, one of his goals in opening the shop was for the salon to not be the main focus when patrons first walk in, Val explained.

“You walk in and the only thing that’s a giveaway is that barber pole,” Val said. “But it almost looks like just a decoration.”

Val’s has been situated in its current location for close to a year but the business itself has been operational for nearly four years. Prior to attaining its South San Francisco Street location, Val’s operated out of the back of a house, just a block away from the NAU campus, Val said.

His inspiration for the business stemmed from his youth as well as his knowledge of college students’ study habits.

“My parents were restaurant owners my whole life,” Val said. “I knew I didn’t want to do that but I always wanted a coffee shop and so, what do students do? They get their hair cut. They drink coffee. They study. So I kept talking to students, and they’d say, ‘Oh that’d be great if you could make a cool lounge for us!’”

Val said he was interested in seeing how the coffee shop aspect of his business would do after moving into the new space and creating the lounge within the shop.

“It’s gone over really well,” Val said. “It’s just a very comfortable place to be. A lot of students will come in here to study … I always see laptops everywhere in here. And in the morning it’s great for meetings. Professionals come in here and have their meetings. It’s a little bit of everything.”

Although initially Val said he had envisioned college students making up the bulk of his clients, in recent months he has noticed more and more locals trying out his shop, and returning.

“At first it was 100% students and little by little I started getting more people from around town, and then word just kind of gets out,” Val said. “When we got this space, everybody got really excited and started coming in with their friends and wives.”

His absolute favorite part of running the workshop is the clientele, Val said. Compared to other cities he has worked in — San Diego, New York, Mexico City — Val said his Flagstaff clients are the most relaxed and laid-back people he has ever met.

He attributes these quality clients and the business’ overall success over the past year to the shop’s new location.

“Students are walking by all day and they go, ‘Oh, let’s go in and get a coffee. Let’s just go in and study for a while…’ The fact that the coffee is really good also helps,” Val said.

Despite the shop’s success over the past year, Val said there are still things he looks forward to improving.

“There's still a lot that needs to be done,” Val said. “The coffee shop needs more places to put cups and we’re going to do a railing that hovers over the bar with little lights so at night it looks more like a bar.”

Val said he also plans to upgrade the shop’s patio with umbrellas and other improvements prior to the start of summer.

So far, Val said the shop has stayed fairly busy no matter the season. In the summer, the floor-to-ceiling glass windows that stretch across a main portion of the shop are opened up, creating an open, breezy atmosphere, as weather permits.

“Summer, winter, it doesn’t matter,” Val said. “It’s just always steady. And because of the way the place is set up, people like being in here when it’s snowing because you can look out [the windows] and when it’s hot you can come in to cool down with a nice cold drink.”

To those who haven’t had the chance to schedule a haircut with Val, or simply enjoy a large Irish cream latte in the coffee shop lounge, he asks that people come check the place out for themselves.

“Give us a shot,” Val said. “Just come in and see for yourself. I think you’ll have a good experience.”

