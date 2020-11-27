Vaccine candidates and cultural response: a premed student’s view of COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Residents were instructed to go into quarantine and could only be seen outside alone or with members of their household, taking short walks to get fresh air without increasing COVID-19 transmission rates.

When the State Department issued its advisory, Weber said, she had 24 hours to pack, board a train and catch a flight back to the U.S. before the train lines were shut down.

“When I flew back here, in Arizona, restaurants were still open. Everything was still open. Life was normal as usual,” Weber said. “If you can imagine a wave, Germany was way further on this wave than we were at that point in time. I feel like when I took the flight and went back eight hours in real time, I actually flew back two and a half months.”

The experience was jarring, she admitted, and she said she wonders what would have happened if she could have chosen to stay in Germany, which was able to reopen in May as a result of its response to the pandemic. Weber said she was concerned about the virus, but never afraid during her time in Germany because of the quick response in Europe to the pandemic.

When she returned to Arizona, the effects of culture on such responses became clear, though, as her friends were much less willing to follow health recommendations.