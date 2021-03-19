Vaccinations available for all residents of Coconino County over 18 years old

Residents of Coconino County aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement was made by Coconino County Health and Human Services on Friday afternoon and is effective immediately.

More than 2,870 vaccine appointments are available at numerous vaccine sites in the county, including 1,300 available next week at the Fort Tuthill vaccination site and 1,570 available at the Elks Lodge location. Those with a scheduled appointment will receive whichever variation of the vaccine is currently available at the time and location of the appointment.

“Any of the three approved vaccines are safe and effective and we highly encourage you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible. Vaccination is the single best step we all can take towards the reopening of our economy and slowing, and possibly ending, the spread of this disease,” Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Kim Musselman said in a press release.

County health officials have also added an End-of-Day Extra Dose list for those wishing to be called if there is extra availability at the Fort Tuthill Vaccination Site. Coconino County residents can book a vaccine appointment or enter the End-of-Day Extra Dose pool on the Coconino County vaccine webpage: coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine.