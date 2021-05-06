Vaccination clinics popping up throughout Flagstaff in upcoming weeks

For the past two weeks, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse has hosted the county’s Pfizer vaccine rollout. Anyone 16 or older wishing to get a first or second dose of the vaccine can still walk in or make an appointment.

With most university students heading home for the summer this past weekend, however, the focus has shifted to outreach for those who cannot travel to the main site. Mobile vaccination centers, or “pop-up sites” as they are more commonly called, are staffed by the same health professionals who administer at the Fieldhouse. By going out into the community, especially areas that are more underserved, the goal of these pop-ups coincides with the international objective to end the pandemic and prevent new variants of COVID-19 from emerging.