Vacancy in Seligman Unified School District Governing Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Seligman Unified School District Governing Board, open for applications in November.

The vacancy was created by member Jerome Simpson’s resignation, effective as of Aug. 29. According to a press release from the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, Simpson was having difficulty participating in meetings due to health issues.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mr. Simpson has provided to the school district and the community,” the release stated.

Because of the active election cycle, the school district will hold the position vacant until the current Governing Board election and canvass have been completed around mid-November, when it will post the position and seek applicants.

The process for appointment, including application, interviews and background checks, takes about 30 days. The district intends to have the seat filled by mid-December for a term ending December 31, 2022.

For more information, please contact Superintendent Tim Carter at 928-925-6560 or Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

