V-V Heritage site set to reopen soon

Coconino National Forest visitors eager to check out some of the best-preserved petroglyphs in the Verde Valley will once again be able to visit the V-V Heritage site when it reopens Oct. 16.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect for the health of visitors and U.S. Forest Service personnel. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Reservations are not required, but a limit on visitors will be enforced. Only 25 individuals will be allowed inside the heritage site at any given time, and 12 visitors at a time will be allowed at the rock art site.

V-V Heritage site will be open standard operating hours 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Monday. The indoor visitor center will remain closed for the time being.

V-V Heritage site, located at 6750 Forest Road 618 in Rimrock, features more than 1,000 pieces of rock art, some that can be interpreted as a solar calendar. Visitors are asked to respect the area and refrain from inadvertently damaging the site.

The Coconino National Forest asks people to read the Archaeological Site Etiquette Guide for more information.

