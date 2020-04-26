USGS shares complete lunar map to guide future exploration

Like a detailed portrait, scientists have now created a complete picture of the moon’s face to describe all its geologic wrinkles and blemishes.
The U.S. Geological Survey’s Astrogeology Science Center in Flagstaff recently shared its “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon,” the first complete, uniform map of the lunar surface. The project was created over several years using decades of existing research in order to form what USGS officials hope will be the benchmark for ongoing research, including upcoming lunar missions.
“This map is a culmination of a decades-long project,” Corey Fortezzo, USGS geologist and lead author of the project, said in a media release. “It provides vital information for new scientific studies by connecting the exploration of specific sites on the moon with the rest of the lunar surface.”
The colorful map, which has a detailed, 1:5 million scale (where one millimeter on the map equals 5 million millimeters, or 5 kilometers, on the moon), categorizes craters, basins and plains by the specific lunar geologic period in which they were created.
Fortezzo was joined by Paul Spudis with the Lunar and Planetary Institute in Houston and NASA Space Grant student S. Harrel with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Spudis, a distinguished lunar expert, died in 2018 after helping to pinpoint correct ages of features for the map. His name is currently listed on the map and the project abstract, and the Astrogeology Science Center is looking for additional ways to recognize Spudis’ contributions posthumously.
Using a grant from NASA, the team began the project more than five years ago by digitizing six maps from the 1970s used for the NASA Apollo missions. These maps, each a snapshot of a distinct area on the lunar surface, were stitched together digitally and were standardized as the team updated details that, until now, were characterized differently on each map.
To help clarify the boundaries as well as the ages of these geologic features, the team used newer topographical data collected from both the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s SELENE (Selenological and Engineering Explorer) mission and NASA’s Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter. This newer data showed that many of these challenging features were actually layered, such as new craters formed on existing ones.
In the process, the team was able to condense more than 200 different categories of features from the original six maps to just 43 on the unified map.
Jim Skinner, USGS research geologist and spokesperson for the project, said the map is not a replacement for, but rather an addition to the six maps it combined.
“The maps that we put together are intended to be the benchmark that everybody can use to make sure we’re describing the same thing, but they’re not the end-all-be-all,” Skinner said. “With more data and higher resolution [images], things could certainly change, particularly at certain scales.”
He said this type of mapping endeavor is also not unprecedented — and even occurs in ongoing maps of the United States —but this particular lunar map remains distinguished.
“There’s always some kind of drawback for every map that you make, but I think this is the purest sense of a map in that it combines the older products with new data, corrects them in their location and then tries to make them homogeneous across the boundaries,” Skinner said.
The map, which has not yet gone through the USGS’ rigorous map review and publication process, has been shared online for researchers and members of the public to begin using it. The timing was ideal, Skinner said, with social distancing measures in place and therefore more time to appreciate the map’s science, as well as its artistic qualities and its potential.
“It’s not just for science, but so we can continue to explore,” Skinner said. “The science is exploration, but we are actually doing this because we will be going there. Humans will be there, robots will be there. These are the fundamental building blocks of helping us get to these places that are off-world.”
The final product, which will likely have only minor technical edits from its current version, is expected to be complete later this year or early next year.
To access the map, visit its webpage at https://astrogeology.usgs.gov/search/map/Moon/Geology/Unified_Geologic_Map_of_the_Moon_GIS.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.