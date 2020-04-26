USGS shares complete lunar map to guide future exploration

He said this type of mapping endeavor is also not unprecedented — and even occurs in ongoing maps of the United States —but this particular lunar map remains distinguished.

“There’s always some kind of drawback for every map that you make, but I think this is the purest sense of a map in that it combines the older products with new data, corrects them in their location and then tries to make them homogeneous across the boundaries,” Skinner said.

The map, which has not yet gone through the USGS’ rigorous map review and publication process, has been shared online for researchers and members of the public to begin using it. The timing was ideal, Skinner said, with social distancing measures in place and therefore more time to appreciate the map’s science, as well as its artistic qualities and its potential.

“It’s not just for science, but so we can continue to explore,” Skinner said. “The science is exploration, but we are actually doing this because we will be going there. Humans will be there, robots will be there. These are the fundamental building blocks of helping us get to these places that are off-world.”

The final product, which will likely have only minor technical edits from its current version, is expected to be complete later this year or early next year.

To access the map, visit its webpage at https://astrogeology.usgs.gov/search/map/Moon/Geology/Unified_Geologic_Map_of_the_Moon_GIS.

