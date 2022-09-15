US Marshals Service releases brief statement on Wednesday's officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a brief statement Thursday following a fatal officer-involved shooting behind the Basin Skate Park in Sunnyside Wednesday afternoon.

The statement says U.S. marshals deputies were involved in a “multi-agency enforcement operation” run by state and federal agencies inside the city of Flagstaff when an arrest went south after the suspect pulled a handgun while officers attempted to take them into custody.

It’s not clear yet what happened next after the suspect allegedly pulled the weapon. The suspect was shot by an officer and medics were called to the scene. According to the statement from the U.S. Marshals Service, “life-saving measures were attempted; however, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers or civilians were injured during this incident.”

The shooting happened between East Sixth Avenue and Coranthe Avenue -- not far from Coconino High School, where a football game was taking place. Officers on site Wednesday night made it clear that no one at the game or the Hal Jensen Recreation Center was in danger following the incident. Flagstaff police and deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office helped to manage the scene, directing the public away from the area, and Izabel Street was closed for several hours.

The investigation, however, is being led by agents from the Phoenix office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Residents of Cedar Crest Apartments, located directly behind the stretch of Izabel Street where the shooting occurred, filtered out of their homes to look on after shots rang out Wednesday evening. Not long after 3 p.m. flashing red and blue lights would begin to reflect off of the road signs below. Police would still have the area closed down when the football game ended and traffic started to pour back onto Izabel.

People in the neighborhood speculated about the cause of the incident, but the actual events leading up to aren’t yet known.

Details about the officers and suspect involved have also not been released.