Sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System near Frances Short Pond will be closed effective Tuesday, July 11 as the city begins dredging the pond.

City officials say the trail in the area will likely remain closed until early August when the work is completed.

The dredging is needed to clear out the large amount of sedimentation, ash, and debris from post-Pipeline Fire flooding that entered the pond last summer, according to a media release.

The work should increase the capacity of the pond for future post-wildfire flooding runoff.

Removing ash from the bottom of the pond also allows a healthy pond ecosystem to develop, officials say.

The pond is currently dry after having been drained of water over the spring.

Fish stocking will re-commence after the pond has been dredged and post-wildfire flows produce a lower concentration of ash and debris.

For related questions, please contact Adam Miele, City of Flagstaff Project Manager at AMiele@flagstaffaz.gov.