Updating: Support for Coconino County propositions leads slightly in initial midterm results

Coconino County has five propositions on the ballot this November, in addition to the 10 statewide. These include three bonds, a jail tax continuation and a school budget override.

Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) is also electing two new board members in this election.

The first results from early voting were published 8 p.m. Tuesday evening and will continue to be updated throughout the night.

Votes for all five propositions led in the first set of results.

Here are the initial results for propositions and school board candidates on the county’s midterm ballot:

City bonds

The City of Flagstaff has two general obligation bonds on the ballot, which together total $77.285 million to improve infrastructure and increase affordable housing.

Proposition 441 is a $57.285 million bond meant to fund projects that address Flagstaff’s fire, flood and wastewater infrastructure needs. These include replacing four fire response vehicles, increasing Spruce Wash’s flow capacity and upgrading the city’s two wastewater treatment plants.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Proposition 441 had the most support from voters, with votes for (11,076) accounting for 77.52%. A total of 3,212 votes were reported against the measure.

The city's second bond, Proposition 442, is asking for $20 million to increase affordable rentals and homeownership in Flagstaff.

Among the projects intended for this funding are redeveloping existing low-income housing and repurposing existing buildings to create more affordable rental units. It also includes additional funding for the city’s existing developer incentive and homebuyer assistance programs.

Proposition 442 had support from 64.29% of voters as of the second update, with 9,166 voting for and 5,092 against.

Jail district tax

Coconino County has one proposition on this year’s ballot: Proposition 445, which if passed will extend the $0.005 jail tax for another 25 years.

The current tax, which is set to expire on June 30, 2027 is the jail district’s main funding source. It is used to fund operating costs, repairs and maintenance at Flagstaff’s jail and Page’s detention facility as well as to support inmate substance abuse treatment and recovery programs and medical care.

As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 61.67% had voted in favor of Prop 445, 18,069 votes to 11,231.

FUSD bond and override

FUSD also has two measures on this ballot, which seek additional funding for the district. These are the continuation of an existing budget override and a $100 million bond.

If passed, Proposition 447 will continue the district’s maintenance and operations budget override, which has been in place since 1996. This is used for staffing and programs not included in the state education budget. Some programs FUSD uses the current override for are full-day kindergarten, dual enrollment and elementary art, music and P.E.

Votes for Proposition 447 led in the second update, with 13,761 voting for (63.81% of voters) and 7,805 voting against.

With Proposition 448, FUSD is also seeking approval for a $100 million bond, which it plans to use to improve technology, transportation and facilities across the district. This includes replacing Kinsey and Marshall elementary schools, investments in the bus fleet and assisting with planned improvements at Camp Colton.

As of the second update, 60.37% of voters (12,980) were for Proposition 448, with 8,522 voting against.

FUSD board

Five candidates are running for FUSD's board, which has two open seats. Each seat will have a four-year term.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Kristine Pavlik led with 29.08% of the vote (8,221), followed by Eric Sather (7,010, 24.80%), Mindy Thomas (5,122, 18.12%), Holly Jones (4,054, 14.34%) and Gretchen Slover (3,863, 13.66%).

This post will be updated as results come in. More about elections in Coconino County, including updating results, can be found at coconino.az.gov/elections.