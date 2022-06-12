Updating post: Pipeline Fire burns more than 4,000 acres north of Flagstaff, forces evacuations

8:10 p.m. update: The Pipeline Fire, which began 6 miles north of Flagstaff around 10 a.m., is currently estimated at 4,000-5,000 acres and was pushed more than 15 miles by strong winds throughout the day, according to a press release Sunday evening.

A 57-year-old male was arrested by Forest Service law enforcement officers earlier today in connection with the wildfire and charged with natural resource violations. The subject was booked into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.

“The investigation into the cause of the Pipeline Fire is ongoing and, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot discuss any details of the investigation,” said Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Andy Pederson.

At this time, no structures or homes have been destroyed.

Jimmy Harris’ California Team 15, a Type 2 Incident Management Team (IMT), is scheduled to arrive Monday to assume management of the wildfire.

Resources battling the fire Sunday from the air included up to eight air tankers and five helicopters. Currently, 13 engines, nine crews, six prevention patrol units, three dozers and one water tender are assigned, which comprises approximately 270 personnel.

More air tankers and helicopters are on order for Monday’s suppression efforts, and more firefighting resources and personnel will be added to the fight with the arrival of a Type 2 IMT.

8 p.m. update: According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure of Highway 89 is expected to be an extended one. The southbound side is now closed at milepost 445; the northbound side remains closed at milepost 427. Highway 89 was also closed for several days during the Tunnel Fire.

7 p.m. update: Coconino National Forest has confirmed it arrested a suspect in connection with the Pipeline Fire, for a natural resource violation. The fire's cause is still under investigation.

6:10 p.m. update: The Arizona Snowbowl will be closed Monday, June 13 in response to the fire. According to the announcement, this is a precautionary closure and the fire is not a direct threat to the Snowbowl.

Evacuees can also bring their animals to the Williams, Arizona Rodeo Grounds. Those relocating their animals should call the Williams Police Department at 928-635-4461.

4:35 p.m. update: Access to Buffalo Park has also been closed due to the Pipeline Fire, according to Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy.

4:10 p.m. update: Those under evacuation orders can take household animals to Coconino Humane Association at 3501 E. Butler Ave. To do so, check in with staff on arrival.

Livestock, including horses, goats, sheep, pigs and chickens can be taken to Fort Tuthill County Stables. On arrival, leave animals in the vehicle and complete the animal intake process with staff.

The stables are self-service, meaning that owners are responsible for all of their livestock services, including feeding and watering. If possible, bring water troughs, feed and cages for smaller livestock.

3:55 p.m. update: The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has activated a smoke forecast for the fire.

The smoke plume trajectory is to the east and northeast, with smoke forecast to the north and northeast of Flagstaff through Monday.

Moderate to heavy smoke impacts are likely in the Doney Park, Sunset Crater and Timberline areas tonight. If possible, ADEQ suggests closing windows and using alternative cooling devices, turning off swamp coolers, using filtered HVAC systems and avoiding outdoor activities when in areas with heavy smoke impacts.

Strong southeast winds are forecast for Monday, "likely resulting in active fire behavior and significant smoke production once again."

The full forecast is available at azdeq.gov/WildfireSmokeForecast?fire=pipelinefire. More about the health effects of smoke can be found here.

3:40 p.m. update: Coconino County Health and Human Services has announced a call center for the Pipeline Fire is now open at 928-679-8525.

3:30 p.m. update: The Red Cross will be opening a shelter for people evacuated by the fire tonight at Sinagua Middle School (3950 E. Butler Ave). It will open by 4 p.m. today.

High Country Humane's shelter has been evacuated. It is still in need of foster homes for adult dogs and is asking those interested to come to Fort Tuthill County Park.

3:05 p.m. update: Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is offering emergency shelter for families displaced by the fire (address must be in the evacuation zone). To find out more, call 928-856-7200 and select option 2.

2:55 p.m. update: U.S. 89 is closed due to the fire (southbound from mile post 430 and northbound from mile post 427). ADOT does not currently have an estimated time for reopening.

2:25 p.m. update: As of 2:04 p.m, InciWeb now lists the fire’s size at 1,000 acres, with 80 total personnel working to contain it. The cause is listed as "unknown and under investigation." Several reports have said that a suspect connected to a white vehicle near the scene was apprehended, but that is not confirmed yet.

2:10 p.m. update: Timberline south of Brandis is now at "Go" status. An emergency alert from CCSO lists areas north of Elden Springs Road are at "Go," which also includes Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch and Fernwood. Doney Park is still at "Set."

1:45 p.m. update: Timberline (south of Brandis) and Doney Park have also been put into "Set" status.

1:25 p.m. update: Mount Elden Lookout Road and Mount Elden Estates have been moved to "Set" status. More about the Ready, Set, Go system is available below.

1:20 p.m. update: The National Weather Service forecast calls for warm and windy conditions the rest of Sunday and into Monday, as Red Flag Warnings are in effect both days. High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s through the end of the week with winds returning to normal, while there is a 30% chance of rain Friday and a 40% chance Saturday.

1:10 p.m. update: An incident management team has been ordered for the fire and is scheduled to begin arriving in the next few days. The fire's size and cause is currently unknown, according to the announcement.

High Country Humane is preparing for animal evacuations and is seeking volunteers to foster the 72 dogs currently housed in its shelter. Those interested should visit the shelter at 11665 N. US Hwy 89.

Information about the status and activity of the Pipeline Fire and suppression efforts can be found on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8152/.

12:30 p.m. update: Evacuations have been ordered for Arizona Snowbowl, parts of Schultz Pass Road and multiple forest roads in the area.

For up-to-date county information, visit https://coconinocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=745e7806b0444387bf32792b9c25e169

Original post: Firefighting resources are responding to a wildfire located 6 miles north of Flagstaff and producing a noticeable plume of smoke.

The Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and is currently several acres, but active on all sides and growing. Resources on scene include one Hotshot crew, with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units and six engines. Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter have been ordered.

Smoke will be visible from Flagstaff, and the wind is sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park.

Recreationists in the area were urged to leave immediately, especially those in the area of Schultz Pass down to Fort Valley Trailhead.

As a reminder, most of northern Arizona is under Stage 2 fire restrictions. In the City of Flagstaff, Stage 2 restrictions include the following:

• The use of open fire pits and other open-flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.

• The use of charcoal and wood-fired barbecues are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds. The use of propane and gas barbecues with an on-off switch are still allowed throughout the city.

• Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

On the Coconino and Kaibab national forests, Stage 2 restrictions prohibit:

• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. Stoves or grills solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas fuels are permitted.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.

• Fireworks are never allowed.

Forest visitors are also cautioned against operating or parking vehicles over dry grasses and flammable terrain, as catalytic converters and vehicle heat could ignite vegetation fuels. Restrictions are typically lifted when the area receives substantial widespread precipitation, or by Aug. 31.

Fire restriction violations are punishable by $5,000 fine, six months in prison, or both.

For more information about Flagstaff restrictions, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

Restriction details and forest orders for the Coconino and Kaibab national forests can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/coconino and www.fs.usda.gov/main/kaibab.

Ready, Set, Go

Everyone has a part to play in responding to an emergency. Learn about what you can do to be prepared.

The greatest threats within Coconino County are wildfire and post-wildfire flooding. All residents need to be prepared in advance for both. Regardless of the type of emergency, there are some basic preparedness terms and steps that can be taken and summarized in the familiar adage: Ready, Set, Go. Here's everything you need to know about this important phrase:

READY — This means prepare now

Be aware of hazards that can threaten your community. Coconino County residents should always be in a state of Ready, especially during the summer months when conditions can turn quickly. Take the following steps now to prepare for seasonal threats:

Register with the County Emergency Notification system at coconino.az.gov/ready.

Connect with the local Emergency Management office, Sheriff’s Office, and public health department on social media. Follow @coconinocounty on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts, and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency Go-Kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy. Start with the five P’s: Papers, Pets, Prescriptions, Pictures, and Personal computers.

Check in with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings, and public health recommendations.

SET — Be alert

Know there is significant danger in your area as soon as this warning is issued. Evacuation could happen at any time after the Set status is declared and, in some cases, with little warning.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

Grab your emergency Go-Kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO — Evacuate immediately

Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening. It is imperative to leave the impacted area immediately.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, then you must understand that emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/ready-set-go guide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 8 Angry 3