Updating: Crane, Rogers lead in unofficial Arizona midterm results

9 a.m. update: Tom O'Halleran appears to be in trouble in his bid for CD2: he trails Eli Crane by more than 7% this morning, a margin of 18,706 votes, with 99% of precincts reporting.

That matches the trend of other statewide races, with Republicans extending a lead they already had or tightening the gap in races they trailed.

Wendy Rogers (63.4%) has extended her advantage to more than 20,000 votes and is poised to represent Legislative District 7, with Kyle Nitschke falling farther behind.

Mark Kelly (926,885, 51.4%) still leads for the Senate, but Blake Masters (836,916, 46.4%) gained ground overnight.

The bid for Arizona governor might come down to the wire, with Katie Hobbs still clinging to a 11,726 vote advantage. Hobbs (50.3%) had nearly all of her lead erased by Kari Lake (49.7%) overnight, and there are still plenty of votes left to count that could swing the race either way.

Midnight update: Crane is still leading O'Halleran by a slightly smaller margin, leading 50.5% to 49.5%, a difference of 1,891 votes.

Rogers has increased her lead to 8,644, with 58.2% of the vote.

In other state races, incumbent Mark Kelly (819,900, 56.4%) has a substantial lead over Blake Masters (600,422, 41.3%) for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat, while Katie Hobbs (799,413, 55.3%) has the advantage over Kari Lake (645,711, 44.7%) for governor. However, early ballot results tend to lean Democratic while those who vote on Election Day tend to favor Republicans, so these margins will likely shift as more votes come in.

9 p.m. update: Crane's lead has lessened slightly in the Congressional District 2 race, to 50.7%. He now leads O'Halleran by 2,127 votes.

Rogers still has 56% of the vote for District 7 state senator, though she now leads by 5,479 votes.

Similarly, Cook still leads the District 7 state representative race by 53.3%, though this is now a total of 3,191 votes more than Marshall.

Original post: Coconino County voters will be among those electing four candidates to Arizona legislature in the 2022 midterms and one to the United States House of Representatives.

The first results were reported 8 p.m. Tuesday evening and will be updated throughout the night.

Here are some of the initial results:

Congressional District 2

Republican Eli Crane is running against Democrat Tom O’Halleran for Arizona’s Congressional District 2. O’Halleran is currently the incumbent representative in District 1.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eli Crane was leading with 51.0% (13,482 votes).

State legislature

There are currently three candidates for the District 6 state senator seat, which has a two-year term. Democrat incumbent Theresa Hatathlie is running against Republican Richard King and libertarian Jeff Daniels.

Hatathlie had 100% of the votes as of 8:05 p.m., a total of 17,665.

Three candidates will be elected to the state legislature in District 7: a senator and two house representatives.

For the state senate, Democrat Kyle Nitschke is running against Republican Wendy Rogers, who is currently the incumbent in District 6.

Rogers was leading as of the first update, with 56% of the vote. She had 24,665 votes to Nitschke's 19,370.

Two Republicans are running for the two District 7 representative seats: David Cook and David Marshall. These both have a two-year term.

As of 8:05 p.m, David Cook had 53.3% of the votes, leading David Marshall by 3,088 votes.

This post will be updated as more results come in. More about elections in Coconino County, including updated results, is available at coconino.az.gov/elections.