UPDATE: One more COVID-19 case found in Coconino County

Since announcing the first presumed case of COVID-19 in Coconino County Wednesday evening, one more case has been identified.

During a live video presentation on the coronavirus hosted by Lowell Observatory Thursday morning, TGen North’s David Engelthaler, co-director and associate professor of the research lab’s Pathogen and Microbiome Division, confirmed the Flagstaff lab has found one more case in Coconino County. In total, TGen has found four cases of the coronavirus, but not all of the cases have been from people in Coconino County.

“Whether it’s one case or four cases or 10 cases, that’s only because we’re testing those individuals. There’s a lot more out there right now,” Engelthaler said.

The announcement came about an hour after Coconino County announced the second case on its COVID-19 webpage. As of Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 44 statewide cases.

“We should not be overly alarmed about the large increase in numbers that we’re going to see because we’re really doing a lot of testing now,” Engelthaler said of the state total. “Now we’re going to find those cases that have been here probably for the last several weeks.”