Update on COVID-19 by Dr. David Engelthaler
Lowell Observatory has arranged for Dr. David Engelthaler, from TGen North, to speak with the Flagstaff community about COVID-19 and the response to it. The live stream will begin at 11 a.m. local time on Youtube.

