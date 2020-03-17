UPDATE: I40 overpass structurally safe after fuel tanker explosion; all roads opened

Updated at 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17:
Steve Elliott, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, said engineers inspected the overpass and found the explosion did not damage the structural integrity of the piers, girders or deck on Tuesday afternoon.
"Some minor, superficial burn damage on a pier cap will eventually need patching," Elliott said. "The bridge also will need to be power-washed."
Flagstaff Police Department detectives are continuing to reconstruct the crash as the investigation is in its early stages.
Flagstaff police have opened Butler Avenue and removed the tanker once it was safe to be removed, sometime after 1:30 a.m Tuesday morning. Flagstaff police have interviewed the driver of the tanker as she recovers from her injuries, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department.
Updated at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17:
The right lane of Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened near Butler Avenue, ADOT officials released Tuesday afternoon.
Original article posted at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17:
As of Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Transportation has continued to leave one lane closed on the eastbound Interstate 40 after a fuel tanker exploded on Butler Avenue.
ADOT officials are investigating whether or not the explosion caused structural damage to the I-40 overpass. The blaze scorched the bridge supports and deck. Authorities closed the eastbound lane entirely at 9 p.m. last night after the explosion, and opened the left lane of the interstate open at 10:25 p.m. Monday night.
The fire damage was caused when loaded fuel tanker sped down the eastbound off ramp and attempted to turn onto Butler Avenue, according to two witnesses who were at the scene during the time of the incident. After speeding down the off ramp, the tanker tipped over and caused an explosion.
"The vehicles were removed from the scene early this morning," ADOT officials said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun. "We have no estimated time on when the inspection will end."