UPDATE: I40 overpass structurally safe after fuel tanker explosion; all roads opened

Updated at 4:13 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17:

Steve Elliott, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Transportation, said engineers inspected the overpass and found the explosion did not damage the structural integrity of the piers, girders or deck on Tuesday afternoon.

"Some minor, superficial burn damage on a pier cap will eventually need patching," Elliott said. "The bridge also will need to be power-washed."

Flagstaff Police Department detectives are continuing to reconstruct the crash as the investigation is in its early stages.

Flagstaff police have opened Butler Avenue and removed the tanker once it was safe to be removed, sometime after 1:30 a.m Tuesday morning. Flagstaff police have interviewed the driver of the tanker as she recovers from her injuries, according to Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department.

Updated at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17:

The right lane of Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened near Butler Avenue, ADOT officials released Tuesday afternoon.

Original article posted at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17: