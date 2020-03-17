Update: County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders at two sites

Update (3/17): Coconino County set up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site on Tuesday, according to a press release. The additional site will begin collecting specimens beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Coconino Community College, East Campus, 3000 N. Fourth St.

Individuals must meet criteria, as determined by their provider, to qualify for testing. An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required. People must bring a photo identification that matches the information in the medical order. Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. The time it takes for results to be returned will depend on the volume of tests.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

The original story follows:

Coconino County has established a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon — 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, hours for drive-up testing will be from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.