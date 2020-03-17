Update: County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders at two sites

Update (3/17): Coconino County set up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site on Tuesday, according to a press release. The additional site will begin collecting specimens beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Coconino Community College, East Campus, 3000 N. Fourth St.
Individuals must meet criteria, as determined by their provider, to qualify for testing. An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required. People must bring a photo identification that matches the information in the medical order. Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. The time it takes for results to be returned will depend on the volume of tests.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.
The original story follows:
Coconino County has established a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon — 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, hours for drive-up testing will be from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
An order from a medical provider is required for testing. Testing sites are not open to the public and people without proper documentation will be turned away.
Once collection is complete, the specimen will be taken to a nearby test site for COVID-19 testing. This laboratory can test 150 samples per day, a number that could change over time, said Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples. The County will continue to send samples to the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory when necessary.
“Having a laboratory in our community helps with ease of transport and response time which really benefits everybody,” Peoples said.
A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.