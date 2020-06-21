'Unseen folks in the hallway': Support staff at Flagstaff Medical Center an essential piece

“[My son] wasn’t allowed to take his lunchbox anymore. He was getting his temperature checked just like me. I was trying to let him know what was going on — that people are sick,” Sablan said. “But he doesn’t understand why the library is closed. He doesn’t understand why the park was closed.”

Like many medical workers, Sablan has had to set new distances from her children — such as stopping them from running up and hugging her when they first see her after work. Her direct contact with COVID-19 and non-COVID patients means she has to be certain she isn’t carrying the virus after she gets off of work.

“Just working at the hospital, because the patients are here, it’s not like any other job,” Sablan said.

Lauren Shacklette, also a nutrition assistant at the hospital, said she has become more accustomed to the dangers of work life, adding that the constantly changing protocols caused her a great deal of uncertainty over the past few months.

“We tend to be pretty understaffed,” Shacklette said. “We had staff getting sick. We had staff that were vulnerable to the virus and wanted to take time off for a little bit, so we had to work more jobs, take on more responsibility at one time.”