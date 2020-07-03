Unmasking the challenges ahead for businesses in Flagstaff

“It’s been evolving,” Kara Taylor said. “We started doing takeout — a modification of our menu, which was very a la carte — but partly because nobody knew we were here and partly because of the shutdown, we didn’t have many people coming in, so it wasn’t making sense to keep all this fresh stuff prepped. So, that’s how we’ve evolved through that to these frozen meals, which are still our concept — super clean ingredients, good for you, tasty, convenient — but now we don’t have the potential waste and it's easier to deal with.”

Real Kitchen currently offers three dining options: masked curbside pickup, in-store social distanced pickup and private dining. There are no limits on the size of private parties. The Taylors noted that given the awkwardness of trying to dine while masked and the difficulty of social distancing in the somewhat intimate space of the restaurant, returning to a standard dine-in model was not a viable option for the pair.

“With our regular staffing, we have 48 seats in here and you have to have pretty good occupancy,” Ross Taylor said. “If all of a sudden there was a six-foot absolute requirement, we have three booths and some bar seats and it’s not economically viable.”

Kara Taylor said the restaurant does not have an exact goal of when their dine-in service will reopen, but plan to play it by ear according to how things change and how the community feels about returning to public dining.

