Unmasking the challenges ahead for businesses in Flagstaff

Local businesses across the city have had to adapt following the end of stay-at-home orders and the recent mandate on facial coverings in public spaces in response to the COVD-19 pandemic.
Nearly three months after a declaration of emergency by the City of Flagstaff, the city is working to safely and strategically to reopen nonessential establishments.
Flagstaff is currently in stage two of the city’s reopening plan, which is broken down into four stages and designed to slowly ease the city into reopening while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Stage two allows for certain businesses to reopen, but restrictions on large gatherings remain.
Since the city and state closed in mid-March, essential businesses, such as grocery stores and take-out dining, have stayed open with safety measures in place, but as non-essential services have begun to reopen, Arizona has seen a sharp spike in positive COVID-19 tests.
On Monday, Ducey ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close for 30 days statewide and banned large gatherings because of the surge in cases.
Mayor Coral Evans implemented a requirement of facial coverings in public spaces where social distancing is not possible June 18. According to the proclamation, public spaces include, but are not limited to restaurants, libraries, museums, grocery stores, convenience stores and so on.
Many Flagstaff businesses remain closed, but various restaurants and shops have been adapting over the last month as they work to safely reopen. Liliana Gual, assistant store manager at Earthbound Trading Co., said the store is following social distancing guidelines among other requirements.
The store only allows 15 customers at a time and discourages touching merchandise unless a customer is seriously considering a purchase, Gual said. Additionally, customers are not permitted to try on clothes or sunglasses. Gual said the staff has been sanitizing and checking temperatures regularly and customers are expected to sanitize before entering and leaving the store.
“We’re walking around, reminding the customers to keep their masks on, so I guess there’s more confrontation in that sense,” Gual said.
In addition to the recommended precautions of social distancing, increased sanitation and required masks, some businesses have had to get creative in how they adapt. Those in the restaurant business have had to work around the mask mandate by implementing social distancing.
Kara and Ross Taylor, co-owners of the Real Kitchen located on Milton Road, said they have had to rethink their business model in the face of COVID-19. Opening only five days before stay-at-home orders were implemented, Ross Taylor said the new restaurant had only about a week of dine-in service. They pivoted to doing frozen, take-home meals, which were convenient for them and their customers.
“It’s been evolving,” Kara Taylor said. “We started doing takeout — a modification of our menu, which was very a la carte — but partly because nobody knew we were here and partly because of the shutdown, we didn’t have many people coming in, so it wasn’t making sense to keep all this fresh stuff prepped. So, that’s how we’ve evolved through that to these frozen meals, which are still our concept — super clean ingredients, good for you, tasty, convenient — but now we don’t have the potential waste and it's easier to deal with.”
Real Kitchen currently offers three dining options: masked curbside pickup, in-store social distanced pickup and private dining. There are no limits on the size of private parties. The Taylors noted that given the awkwardness of trying to dine while masked and the difficulty of social distancing in the somewhat intimate space of the restaurant, returning to a standard dine-in model was not a viable option for the pair.
“With our regular staffing, we have 48 seats in here and you have to have pretty good occupancy,” Ross Taylor said. “If all of a sudden there was a six-foot absolute requirement, we have three booths and some bar seats and it’s not economically viable.”
Kara Taylor said the restaurant does not have an exact goal of when their dine-in service will reopen, but plan to play it by ear according to how things change and how the community feels about returning to public dining.
