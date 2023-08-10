Starting Monday, Aug. 14, University Avenue will be closed to all traffic between Yale Street and the eastern driveway entrance to the Woodlands Village Apartments, city officials announced.

Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to follow the marked signage to get to their destination.

This closure will allow crews to begin removing the existing asphalt pavement along the section of University Avenue that will connect to the future roundabout. Following roadway excavation, crews will begin utility installation.

Community members are encouraged to find out more about the project and sign up for weekly updates at the project website: Beulah/University Realignment Project -- beulahuniversityproject.com.