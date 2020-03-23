United Way of Northern Arizona begins coronavirus relief fund

The United Way of Northern Arizona launched a special fund last week to benefit organizations providing direct services to people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although there currently is a limited amount of confirmed cases in our state, the consequences of the coronavirus are already being felt in our communities,” said UWNA President & CEO Carol Dykes. “When we face emergencies like this, it is up to us to ‘Live United’ and support those who need us most.”

The fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials by funding nonprofit, government and faith-based organizations providing basic need services to those disproportionately impacted by the crisis.

United Way is not requiring organizations to submit formal applications for funds to alleviate that burden when organizations are already busy on the frontlines of this pandemic, Dykes said. Instead, United Way’s Community Investment Volunteers will proactively identify potential grant recipients, solicit guidance from community advisors and recommend final awards.

Funds will then be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis with 100% of the money donated going to effected organizations.

To donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit http://igfn.us/form/s44JTg. You can also text uwnacovid19 to 91999.

