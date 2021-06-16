United Way looks for volunteers to help rebuild sandbag walls Saturday

United Way of Northern Arizona is asking for volunteers to help the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County replenish sandbags on properties at risk of post Museum Fire flooding.

The effort comes as the official start to the monsoon season was declared this week.

United Way is organizing volunteers to take part in a volunteer day on on Saturday.

“We are so grateful for anyone who can volunteer and help our neighbors in the Museum Fire flood zone protect their families and their properties,” said United Way of Northern Arizona President Carol Dykes. “This isn’t easy work; it’s heavy and dirty, but it is so necessary as we gear up for the summer rains.”

Those interested in lending a hand should sign up for the event using Volunteer Hub at uwna.volunteerhub.com. Registered volunteers will be sent an email letting them know where to report.

Dykes added that it is particularly important this year as the National Weather Service has predicted that monsoon season is likely to produce more rain than in the previous two years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}