United Way celebrates first year of youth focus; Janet Dean named new board chair

More than 200 community members representing various agencies and businesses gathered Thursday at the annual meeting of the United Way of Northern Arizona, celebrating the organization’s first year with a focus on youth-centered initiatives.

Last year, the United Way of Northern Arizona (UWNA) board announced the nonprofit would be shifting its funding to benefit initiatives designed to assist children from birth through age 18, using a new slogan, “Step Up for Our Youth.”

During the meeting, UWNA board chair Sylvia Johnson introduced the organization’s three new focus areas: early childhood development, positive youth development and safety and security. Early childhood development programming will help children from birth through third grade meet developmental milestones, while additional programming will work to build the 6 C’s of positive youth outcomes: confidence, character, connection, competence, caring and contribution.

Joining various returning board members, five new members were appointed to the UWNA Board of Directors: Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton, Kuttz Barber College founder Jabarha “Kutt” Nichols, Coconino County Assessor Armando Ruiz, Navajo County Human Resources and Risk Manager Eric Scott and Todd Parker, Clinical Manager at Flagstaff Medical Center.