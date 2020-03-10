United Way celebrates first year of youth focus; Janet Dean named new board chair

More than 200 community members representing various agencies and businesses gathered Thursday at the annual meeting of the United Way of Northern Arizona, celebrating the organization’s first year with a focus on youth-centered initiatives.
Last year, the United Way of Northern Arizona (UWNA) board announced the nonprofit would be shifting its funding to benefit initiatives designed to assist children from birth through age 18, using a new slogan, “Step Up for Our Youth.”
During the meeting, UWNA board chair Sylvia Johnson introduced the organization’s three new focus areas: early childhood development, positive youth development and safety and security. Early childhood development programming will help children from birth through third grade meet developmental milestones, while additional programming will work to build the 6 C’s of positive youth outcomes: confidence, character, connection, competence, caring and contribution.
You have free articles remaining.
Joining various returning board members, five new members were appointed to the UWNA Board of Directors: Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton, Kuttz Barber College founder Jabarha “Kutt” Nichols, Coconino County Assessor Armando Ruiz, Navajo County Human Resources and Risk Manager Eric Scott and Todd Parker, Clinical Manager at Flagstaff Medical Center.
Janet Dean, the Arizona Public Service (APS) community affairs manager in Flagstaff was named the new chair of the board, replacing Johnson, who served as the chair for the past two years. Johnson passed the brass school bell, which serves as the chair’s gavel, to Dean.
“We’ve really started an exciting new chapter at United Way, one that’s going to allow us to have even more of a laser focus on our efforts as an organization to work to achieve positive social change and impact for all of our communities,” Dean said.
The annual meeting also recognized KinderCamp, a 16-year-old UWNA summer program to prepare preschool children for school at no cost to families, and Flagstaff Unified School District for its longtime support of the program. Coconino County was awarded the Growth and Leadership Award for triumphing over the City of Flagstaff in an annual competition to see who can raise the most money for UWNA.
For more information on United Way’s new youth focus, visit www.nazunitedway.org.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.