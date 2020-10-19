Unidentified body found in woods near Baderville

A hunter found human bones in the forests near Baderville homes in early October.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating the dead body as a homicide. The currently unidentified man's body was found near Highway 180 in the Baderville area on Oct. 3. Jon Paxton, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, said the body was found in the forest a few miles from any homes.

Paxton said the agency was waiting for confirmation from the Coconino County Medical Examiner Office to identify facts about the human remains. Until then, the agency is being careful about releasing what detectives have found.

"Why would he be there? Could it be a hunting accident, a domestic violence case? We don't know," Paxton said. "We hoped to release the clothing and hoped to get some tips."

Early results indicate the man is 5-foot-10" to 6-foot-1 with a non-muscular build. The man was anywhere from 35 to 55 years old. The victim was wearing a T-shirt, dark colored shorts with a black leather belt that had a black nylon utility pouch on it and sandals.

National missing persons' databases are being searched to assist in identifying the body.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the person's death or identity should call 928-774-4523 or call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

