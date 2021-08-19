Unexpected flooding in Rio watershed Tuesday devastates residents

“That was not influenced by the (Museum Fire) burn scar -- that's out of the burn scar area. But just another one of these very, very major rainfall events,” Coconino County Deputy Manager and Public Works Director Lucinda said.

The event caused flooding in downtown Flagstaff, the Southside neighborhood and parts of the city to the southeast.

At the same time, a 300-year rain event caused what residents said was the worst flooding yet off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar.

But unlike those living below the burn scar, residents such as JoAnna Ignace were not expecting flooding and thus did not have any way to mitigate the flow.

“It never even crossed our minds because we knew this didn’t get burned. We knew that the Museum Fire got those guys, but we weren’t even concerned over here. I remember going to town yesterday and seeing those flash floods and thinking, ‘oh boy, those guys are getting hit hard again.’ I had no idea,” JoAnna Ignace said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

JoAnna Ignace said the last 24 hours have been devastating, and it has been too much to think about how they start to move on from this.

Son Donald Ignace said there has long been a wash that runs near the house, but other than some snow melt in the spring, it is mostly dry.