Unexpected flooding in Rio watershed Tuesday devastates residents

As flooding dragged traffic to a halt across the city and forced classrooms to evacuate at Killip Elementary School on Tuesday, JoAnna Ignace, her husband Robert and several of their grown children watched as flows in the Rio de Flag watershed ripped through their home.
Only her husband was home when the wall of water swiftly overtook their yard and house, located on Forest Hills Drive just northwest of the Cheshire neighborhood.
Robert Ignace said he was in their garage getting their RV ready for a planned trip to Colorado when the flooding suddenly hit his home.
“I heard a weird sound and I looked out and I see the wall of water. It was coming through all the doors,” Robert Ignace said.
JoAnna Ignace said she was in Flagstaff with her elderly father who also lives with them, and rushed home only to watch as the waters carried away so much of their life.
“My husband called me. He was losing it and I thought he was having a heart attack. He was screaming 'our house has gone' or 'our house is gone,'” JoAnna Ignace said. “I sat over there and watched my house, everything in it, float away.”
The flooding came as a 400-year rain event, a large weather event statistically likely to occur only once every 400 years, dumped more than 2 to 3 inches of rain over the area of Fort Valley and the Rio de Flag watershed.
“That was not influenced by the (Museum Fire) burn scar -- that's out of the burn scar area. But just another one of these very, very major rainfall events,” Coconino County Deputy Manager and Public Works Director Lucinda said.
The event caused flooding in downtown Flagstaff, the Southside neighborhood and parts of the city to the southeast.
At the same time, a 300-year rain event caused what residents said was the worst flooding yet off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar.
But unlike those living below the burn scar, residents such as JoAnna Ignace were not expecting flooding and thus did not have any way to mitigate the flow.
“It never even crossed our minds because we knew this didn’t get burned. We knew that the Museum Fire got those guys, but we weren’t even concerned over here. I remember going to town yesterday and seeing those flash floods and thinking, ‘oh boy, those guys are getting hit hard again.’ I had no idea,” JoAnna Ignace said.
JoAnna Ignace said the last 24 hours have been devastating, and it has been too much to think about how they start to move on from this.
Son Donald Ignace said there has long been a wash that runs near the house, but other than some snow melt in the spring, it is mostly dry.
But Tuesday, the flood of water made the wash look more like the Verde River, Donald Ignace said, with his parents’ home in the middle of it.
The flood brought four feet of water, mud and forest materials pooling in their home. From early afternoon to well into the evening hours, a 75-yard-wide stream of water flowed.
“It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Donald Ignace said. “By the grace of God, at least my dad was up here in the garage. Otherwise, we'd be having a funeral service today.”
The water also trapped both their dogs in the house, Donald Ignace said. He said his brother, who was first to arrive on the scene, entered the flooding house to save the animals.
But with water still pouring in the home, getting in was easier said than done. With the weight of the water behind it, opening the front door open proved challenging, so they instead opted to smash one of the front windows, creating an entrance for them and an exit for the water.
When his brother reached the animals, he found them stuck in a closet, swimming and fighting to keep their heads above water in the dark.
On Wednesday morning, their home was again brimming with movement but instead of water, it was people.
Friends, members of their congregation at Flagstaff Tabernacle, and some of their employees from Ignace Brothers Construction Company, the business they own, used shovels to scoop up inches of muck and mud that still sloshed across the floor.
Only about 40 yards from their home, two large corrugated piles lay on the ground, deposited there from then the waters had ripped them out of the ground just near Summit Fire Station above their home.
Andreani said between the flooding beneath the burn scar and the Rio de Flag flooding, the county had reports of about 16 homes that experienced interior damage.
After a series of scattered storms that mostly missed Flagstaff on Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a reprieve from the storms, with sunny skies on the docket from Thursday to Monday other than a 20% chance of precipitation on Thursday night.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.