Unemployment claims soar in Flagstaff as the COVID-19 crisis continues

Although she was expecting it, the email Hannah Trageton received from her boss last week was not an easy one to read.
“The subject line just said ‘Company-wide layoffs and cease of normal operations,’ and my heart just kind of sunk,” said Trageton, who up until then had worked as a baker at The Tourist Home.
Even as her boss had originally told the staff he hoped to keep as many employees working as possible, Trageton said she had seen how the crisis had affected other businesses around them and heard from friends in other cities who had also been laid off.
Kevin Heinonen, who owns The Annex, Tinderbox and The Tourist Home, said between the three restaurants, they were forced to lay off about 70 employees, although they have been able to rehire some of their cooks and a few other staff members.
“It was probably the worst decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Heinonen said, adding the alternative was furloughing employees, which may have prevented them from filing for unemployment insurance.
But Heinonen said he thinks it was the right decision to make in order to keep the business operating and hopefully able to reopen once the crisis ends. And his businesses are by no means the only ones seeing layoffs.
Employees across the city and the state have seen layoffs or cuts in hours as businesses are either forced to close by government orders or voluntarily limit activities, all in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security, applications for unemployment insurance exploded last week.
Before the crisis, the department received about 3,500 applications for unemployment insurance per week, but that jumped to nearly 30,000 last week, said DES Deputy Press Secretary Brett Bezio.
By applying for unemployment, Arizonans may be able to receive a weekly stipend of up to $240 for up to 26 weeks in order to supplement lost income.
“DES is doing everything possible to get Arizonans benefits as soon as possible, including adding staff in response to increased application volume, approving overtime (including working on the weekends), and expanding the capacity to take applications over the phone,” Bezio said in an email.
Trageton isn’t among that group. Trageton said on Tuesday she was able to find a new job, this time in the bakery of a Phoenix grocery store, but the job loss did speed up the process of moving back to the Valley in search of a lower cost of living.
But for Angi Christiansen and Lexi Ramirez, who work for Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, things are different and both said they plan to file for unemployment with the state.
According to a post on the store’s website, the store originally closed for two weeks beginning on March 17 but that closure now appears to have been extended into next month.
Christiansen, who has worked at Bookmans for 30 years, said she is preparing to be unemployed until May just in case. Christiansen’s husband also works for Bookmans and thus is not able to work.
And with two adult children they are supporting, one of whom is in college, that’s a long time to go without a paycheck.
“I mean I’m afraid, I’m scared,” Christiansen said. “I know it sounds lame, but I’m just trying not to think about it and just seeing what happens because that’s the only thing I can do. Otherwise, I panic.”
To make matters more frustrating, Christiansen said until the most recent announcement, employees went over a week without hearing from the corporate office on what the plan was, leaving her feeling unsure for the future and hurt by a company to which she is loyal.
Still, Christiansen said they should be able to pay next month's mortgage and she is fairly confident they will be able to get through the crisis -- although it might leave them with no savings and potentially asking her dad if he can lend them something.
“We’re used to living frugally and we buy the things we need when they’re on sale. Also, I’m from Utah where keeping a supply of food is the norm and I’ve never been able to break that, so I have cans of beans and peanut butter,” Christiansen said. “We don’t have credit card debt because I’m afraid of that, but we might have to start having some credit card debt.”
Ramirez, a junior theater major at Northern Arizona University, said she is hoping to get a temporary job until Bookmans can reopen, potentially at a grocery store.
But in a city as small as Flagstaff and with so many people looking for work, Remirez said finding a new job will be challenging. She said she also signed up to be a driver for several food delivery services and between those, and either a temporary job or unemployment, she hopes to make enough to pay her rent, utilities and car payment, as well as groceries.
“I never thought I’d be in this position, honestly. I never thought something like this would ever happen," Remirez said. "But I understand that things happen and it’s unfortunate, and I just take it day to day and keep my faith."
A collection of this past week's coronavirus stories
With the outbreak of COVID-19 change nearly everyone's routine, here's a look back through the Arizona Daily Sun's coverage of the virus.
Kathryn "Katy" Louise Poen family originally expected 300 to 400 people at her funeral service, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced them to make …
Kathryn Louise Poen, known to many as Katy, loved a good party and lived a life that impacted thousands through a more than 60-year career as …
Many Flagstaff businesses looked to creative ways to help the community in a time of isolation due to COVID-19.
Coconino County is running out of COVID-19 test kits and without additional supplies from the state and federal governments, it will have to d…
Coconino County conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-up location at Coconino Community College Wednesday afternoon.
Complying with the city of Flagstaff's emergency measures in response to COVID-19, bars and restaurants began to close off their dining areas …
In response to the now-extended school closures following the COVID-19 outbreak, Flagstaff Unified School District will be providing free brea…
Imagine, in this fraught time of coronavirus contagion, being aboard a cruise ship, seemingly adrift at sea somewhere in the South Pacific and…
With social distancing measures recommended nationally to prevent the spread of COVID-19, local operators of residences for both short- and lo…
Carrie Hoffman sits alone on a yoga mat bathed in a pool of soft light flooding through the window of a large, empty studio at The Yoga Experi…
After declaring a public health emergency in the middle of last week, the small community of Chilchinbeto in Navajo County has been declared a…
PHOENIX — About 200 members of the Arizona National Guard were activated to help with food distribution as daily life becomes increasingly res…
Editor's Note: This list is being constantly updated. Businesses should submit their information to the Facebook group #weareopen#weareflagsta…
PHOENIX — The fate of a rare bipartisan budget plan hammered out by the Arizona Senate will remain in doubt over the weekend after Republican …
While grocery stores and restaurants have tweaked their hours and methods of availability, pharmacies across Flagstaff have started to provide…
With local restaurants feeling the loss of in-house dining temporarily banned as a result of the city of Flagstaff and the state's precautions…
The Grand Canyon National Parks has suspended river trips until May 21 as federal, state and local officials release more guidance in response…
The Coconino County court system and jail have released around 50 inmates held on non-violent charges in light of concerns about the coronavir…
Katherine Romero and Georgette “HQ” Quintero, the owner of Alejandro's Mexican Food, were hard at work Wednesday raising money and making lunc…
St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance has been bolstering its operations in northern Arizona, said Director of Public Relations Jerry Brown.
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who lead the Arizona House late Thursday rejected a bipartisan Arizona Senate budget package that included tens of …
The City of Page announced on Thursday that it had been made aware by Coconino County Health and Human Services of two presumptive positive ca…
Both Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are changing procedures and, in some cases, closing areas in response to the coronavirus.
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he's activating the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective su…
While in Flagstaff and across Coconino County, bars, gyms, libraries, entertainment venues and more are closed due to the coronavirus, that wo…
March 19 Update: As a result of Coconino County's order, Arizona Nordic Village will be closed through the remainder of the winter season for …
Since announcing the first presumed case of COVID-19 in Coconino County Wednesday evening, seven more cases have been identified.
Between coronavirus social-distancing measures and the start of a snowstorm, downtown Flagstaff streets on Wednesday were, if not bereft of pe…
Grand Canyon National Park has stopped collecting entrance fees in response to growing coronavirus concerns over the past week, but visitors a…
Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed …
FLAGSTAFF – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to memb…
In a special session Wednesday morning, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Effective Wednesday, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has implemented a new set of policies related t…
Northern Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen took a swipe at Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for her response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday…
The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to extend the closure of all FUSD schools through April 3, a wee…
The clock started Monday evening with a city proclamation, leaving businesses until 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for either a closure or a major …
She has worked in the Coconino County Elections office for 10 years, but Penny Hoffman said she has never experienced an election like this one.
Update (3/17): Coconino County set up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site on Tuesday, according to a press release. The additi…
For the safety of our employees as well as the general public, we will be closing our office's front desk for the foreseeable future due to co…
The Navajo Nation reported on Tuesday that a member of the tribe has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Arizona Snowbowl plans to suspend its winter operations at 4 p.m. Tuesday until further notice in response to COVID-19.
Bashas' announced on Tuesday it would allow customers 65 and older to shop at the grocery chain from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays, an hour b…
Northern Arizona University announced classes would be online only for the remainder of the Spring semester.
Grand Canyon West will temporarily suspend operations at the Grand Canyon Skywalk and the company's other tourism experiences as of Wednesday,…
John Conley, owner of Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, will be closing the restaurants for a minimum of two weeks in an effort to help stop the thr…
As of 8 p.m. tonight, dozens of businesses in Flagstaff will be facing temporary closures due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in respon…
During its school closure, which will last until at least March 30, Fredonia-Moccasin Unified School District will be preparing lunches for students.
With many new releases delayed by their studios and recommendations from government officials to limit social gatherings with groups of 10 or …
Crowds lined up to rent equipment at Arizona Snowbowl on Monday, as the ski resort remained open amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Northern Arizona University announced Monday afternoon courses will likely remain online through the end of the spring semester due to concern…
The Museum of Northern Arizona announced Monday afternoon it is closing its exhibit building to visitors starting Tuesday, March 17.
Due to the ongoing and ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic, the Arizona Daily Sun and Flag Live! will temporarily discontinue the…
SUPAI (AP) — A popular tourist destination deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon is shutting down temporarily over concerns about the new coronavirus.
The city of Flagstaff on Sunday declared a state of emergency due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release. The declaration al…
On Thursday morning, Cindy Iniguez, who is general manager of the Days Inn and Suites on East Lockett Road, was sitting in the parking lot of …
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
“Let the games begin.” These words ended a post on a local Facebook community page that included a false allegation about a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Flagstaff -- something that as of Thursday has not been confirmed by any reputable health official.
The threat of coronavirus has become palpable in Flagstaff, with a slew of closures and event cancellations announced Thursday.
Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College have announced closures of their Flagstaff campuses, with classes shifting to onlin…
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is now under a public health state of emergency declared by tribal President Jonathan Nez due to t…
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus…
The Flagstaff High School marching band will unfortunately spend its weekend in town, its longtime plans to travel to Chicago shattered by the…
Coconino County Board of Supervisor Jim Parks has isolated himself from the community after possibly coming into contact with the coronavirus …
Coconino County may have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, but that hasn’t stopped Flagstaff residents from stocking up on supplies like …
As of Friday, seven people in Coconino County are self-monitoring for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as part of the Co…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.