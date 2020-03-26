Unemployment claims soar in Flagstaff as the COVID-19 crisis continues

Although she was expecting it, the email Hannah Trageton received from her boss last week was not an easy one to read.

“The subject line just said ‘Company-wide layoffs and cease of normal operations,’ and my heart just kind of sunk,” said Trageton, who up until then had worked as a baker at The Tourist Home.

Even as her boss had originally told the staff he hoped to keep as many employees working as possible, Trageton said she had seen how the crisis had affected other businesses around them and heard from friends in other cities who had also been laid off.

Kevin Heinonen, who owns The Annex, Tinderbox and The Tourist Home, said between the three restaurants, they were forced to lay off about 70 employees, although they have been able to rehire some of their cooks and a few other staff members.

“It was probably the worst decision I’ve ever had to make in my life,” Heinonen said, adding the alternative was furloughing employees, which may have prevented them from filing for unemployment insurance.

But Heinonen said he thinks it was the right decision to make in order to keep the business operating and hopefully able to reopen once the crisis ends. And his businesses are by no means the only ones seeing layoffs.