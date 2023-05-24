From about half an acre on Monday to roughly 19-acres Wednesday, fire managers continue to respond to the Miller Fire northwest of Sedona within the Red Rock Ranger District.

The fire, about 4.5 miles west of Slide Rock State Park, is currently burning to the southwest toward the south side of Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain, and away from more developed areas.

The blaze is not threatening any structures, said Coconino National Forest spokesperson Randi Shaffer.

“It's mainly burning on the ground, it's kind of got a creeping, smoldering behavior, so there's some pretty low fire activity. It's nothing explosive, nothing severe at this point in time,” Shaffer told the Arizona Daily Sun.

So far, one hotshot crew and the crews of two engines are working on the fire. Two helicopters have also been assigned to hit the fire.

Firefighters dug a control line on the eastern side of the fire in Secret Canyon on Tuesday, helping to stop the fire from spreading any further east.

But Shaffer said the difficult terrain in the area, full of steep slopes and canyon cliffs, does make fighting the fire somewhat more challenging.

“That area is pretty rough topography. There's a lot of exposed rock and sheer cliff faces. And because of those slopes, that makes it really impossible to directly place crews all over the fire line,” Shaffer said. “We want to make sure that we can safely ingress and egress our crews. We don’t want to drop them down there without any way of getting them out.”

Crews began working Wednesday to hold control lines on the east side of the fire and work to suppress fire growth to the south. That effort is expected to continue in the days to come.

Shaffer said despite the difficult terrain, recent wet weather may be assisting them in limiting the speed and growth of the blaze.

“There is a lot of fuel moisture in that fire area: we had a lot of snow this winter, we had a lot of rain this spring, so that is a plus,” Shaffer said. “The negative is that weather forecasts are always just a forecast. So we may have monsoons, we may have ‘nonsoons.’”

And if the fire continues to burn for some time, Shaffer said the availability of firefighting resources are always a concern.

It’s not unusual for firefighters or other assets like helicopters to be pulled from a less threatening fire in order to respond to another blaze.

“We use a lot of national resources when we fight fires and we don't know what things are going to look like next week, next month, […] in terms of those resource availabilities,” Shaffer said.

The Miller Fire was first reported on May 20, but due to weather conditions, aerial resources were not able to confirm the fire until Monday, May 22.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

Although no structures threatened by the officials reports fire and smoke will likely remain visible, and several trails may be closed to the public.

Those trail closures are yet to take effect but officials are asking the public to avoid the fire area, including the Secret Mountain Loop Trails (Secret Canyon #121, David Miller #164, Bear Sign #59 and Dry Creek #52), the HS Canyon Trail #50 and Long Canyon Trail #122.