Uncounted ballots leave Flagstaff City Council and LD6 races hanging in the balance

And given that reality, Sweet was still holding her breath as even as the morning after Election Day rolled into afternoon.

“I have had people congratulating me all morning, but I’m just holding tight to see,” Sweet said. “But honestly, if I were to not make it, I think Anthony Garcia would be a great candidate and do a great job with our city.”

Garcia said he was shocked at how many votes he received. In fact, he congratulated both Sweet and McCarthy in a social media post on the night of the election, assuming that for him, the race was over.

“I finished stronger than I thought I was going to; I am just completely overwhelmed with the love right now,” Garcia said. “Whether it’s me or Miranda, and we for sure got Jim and Becky and Paul in there, these are all great candidates who are going to lead Flagstaff into a better future.”

As McCarthy was eating breakfast the morning after the election and prepared to drive around town picking up his campaign signs, he seemed fairly confident in his number of votes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, McCarthy has about 71 more votes than Sweet and 225 more than Garcia.