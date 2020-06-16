Uncommon Flagstaff student housing development continues work

In order to accommodate the development with only two acres of space, the building will stand six stories tall with two stories of underground parking, making Uncommon one of the tallest buildings in town.

Flagstaff city code prohibits buildings to exceed a certain height in order to keep the view of the San Francisco Peaks visible from all points in town. Uncommon will comply with this ordinance — although technically eight stories, the two floors of parking underground keep the building from surpassing the allowed 60 feet.

“Building height varies between 60 feet for the flat-roofed areas and 65 feet for the pitched-roofed areas, meeting the requirements of the Flagstaff Zoning Code,” Drum said.

Additionally, the century-old sewer system on the site will be updated and water service will be expanded to accommodate the project, Stephanie Eichmeyer, Marketing and Communications Manager for Brinkmann Construction, said via email.