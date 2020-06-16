Uncommon Flagstaff student housing development continues work

Since the development was announced last fall, the Uncommon Flagstaff student housing complex has undergone some major construction. Uncommon is slated to be completed in July of 2021 and will contain 179 units and 588 beds.
Drivers headed northbound on Milton Road will notice metal plates and uneven pavement throughout the right-most lane when passing the site. Traffic congestion and management is a huge factor in this project. Flagstaff communications manager Jessica Drum said via email the project includes slight modifications to Milton.
“The project includes a turn lane on Milton, with the two entrances restricted to right-in, right-out traffic only,” Drum said. “The developer also provided a cash-in-lieu contribution for future Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) improvements after [the] Milton Road Corridor Master Plan is completed.”
This plan aims to make improvements to Milton as part of a 20-year vision “that addresses current safety and traffic congestion issues by evaluating a mixture of previously recommended and newly introduced system alternatives,” according to an ADOT document.
Aside from the two entrances to the building on Milton, Uncommon will not feature additional vehicular access. Since breaking ground, the construction team has completed excavation, foundation work and rough construction of the lower levels, and are continuing to work on the first and second above-ground floors, Drum said.
In order to accommodate the development with only two acres of space, the building will stand six stories tall with two stories of underground parking, making Uncommon one of the tallest buildings in town.
Flagstaff city code prohibits buildings to exceed a certain height in order to keep the view of the San Francisco Peaks visible from all points in town. Uncommon will comply with this ordinance — although technically eight stories, the two floors of parking underground keep the building from surpassing the allowed 60 feet.
“Building height varies between 60 feet for the flat-roofed areas and 65 feet for the pitched-roofed areas, meeting the requirements of the Flagstaff Zoning Code,” Drum said.
Additionally, the century-old sewer system on the site will be updated and water service will be expanded to accommodate the project, Stephanie Eichmeyer, Marketing and Communications Manager for Brinkmann Construction, said via email.
The project is a collaboration between Brinkmann, CA Student Living and architecture firm Shepley Bulfinch. CA Student Living has most recently developed student housing complexes in Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania, but has properties across the country. According to their website, their student housing “creates extraordinary living experiences for students ready to move beyond traditional on-campus living.”
The Uncommon will have various floor plan options from studios to five-bedroom units, which come fully furnished with in-unit laundry. Amenities include outdoor lounges, a fitness center and coffee bar. Students are expected to begin filling Uncommon by fall of 2021.
