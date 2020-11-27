Uncertainty abounds as locals prepare for Black Friday in Flagstaff

Most years, in the 24 hours after the indulgence of a Thanksgiving dinner, many residents in Flagstaff and across the country indulge in a different celebration, that of Black Friday.

But like everything else this year, in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and economic downturn, this Black Friday is shaping up to look different from most and it is unclear how many residents will come out to shop.

Across the city, those who do come out for Black Friday might be protecting themselves by wearing masks and staying somewhat distant from other shoppers and store staff members.

That will be the case at the Flagstaff Mall, wrote Mall General Manager Bonnie Bouschet in an email.

The Flagstaff Mall has been requiring visitors to wear masks and social distance since it reopened after the initial shutdown earlier this year, and Bouschet said it will be no different during this Black Friday.

Still, Bouschet said the crisis around COVID-19 could have real implications for the mall and in-person shopping generally.

Bouschet said she hopes residents see the importance of coming out to support and shop at local business rather than simply turn to online stores and marketplaces.