UACJ Automotive Whitehall to open manufacturing plant in Flagstaff

A new manufacturing facility may be opening in Flagstaff, bringing with it hundreds of high-paying jobs, according to the city.

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, a leading supplier of precision aluminum components for use in vehicle manufacturing, has selected Flagstaff as the new home for its fourth production plant.

The company will take over a portion of the former Walgreens distribution center and will manufacture parts for electric vehicle manufacturers and other automotive companies.

“We are so excited to welcome Whitehall Industries to Flagstaff,” said Mayor Paul Deasy in a statement. “They are a cutting-edge company that exemplifies Flagstaff’s character as a city of innovation and sustainability. We look forward to the immense positive impact they will have for our community.”

UACJ Whitehall plans to invest as much as $60 million with this new expansion and is anticipated to bring 120 high-paying jobs to the region over the next year. The number of jobs is expected to grow to 350 associated with the new facility within the next five years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The average wage at the company will be 60% higher than Coconino County’s per capita income. The company expects to begin operations towards the end of April.