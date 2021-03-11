UACJ Automotive Whitehall to open manufacturing plant in Flagstaff

A new manufacturing facility may be opening in Flagstaff, bringing with it hundreds of high-paying jobs, according to the city.
UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, a leading supplier of precision aluminum components for use in vehicle manufacturing, has selected Flagstaff as the new home for its fourth production plant.
The company will take over a portion of the former Walgreens distribution center and will manufacture parts for electric vehicle manufacturers and other automotive companies.
“We are so excited to welcome Whitehall Industries to Flagstaff,” said Mayor Paul Deasy in a statement. “They are a cutting-edge company that exemplifies Flagstaff’s character as a city of innovation and sustainability. We look forward to the immense positive impact they will have for our community.”
UACJ Whitehall plans to invest as much as $60 million with this new expansion and is anticipated to bring 120 high-paying jobs to the region over the next year. The number of jobs is expected to grow to 350 associated with the new facility within the next five years.
The average wage at the company will be 60% higher than Coconino County’s per capita income. The company expects to begin operations towards the end of April.
Jack Fitchett, the city’s Business Attraction Manager, said several groups worked to attract the company to Flagstaff.
“I would like to thank our partners, Coconino County, the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona, and Kinney Construction Services for successfully collaborating to attract this great new employer to our city,” Fitchett said in a statement. “UACJ Whitehall is an excellent fit for our community. One of our goals as an economic development team is to attract employers that provide high quality jobs and opportunities for our community.”
Whitehall Industries began in 1974 manufacturing precision components for the copying and printing industry. It began aluminum extrusion operations for the auto industry in 2001.
In 2016 it was acquired by UACJ Corporation, a Japanese-based aluminum manufacturer. The company currently has plants in Ludington, Michigan, Paducah, Kentucky and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
