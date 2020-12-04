U.S. Marshals arrest fleeing mother, grandmother in child abduction

U.S. Marshals Service arrested a mother and grandmother accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old Flagstaff child on Wednesday after a chase led the federal officials across three states.
Mother Ashley Thomas, 29, and grandmother Shawn Johnson, 45, are charged with a felony for abducting a child from a state agency after the mother was accused of abusing her child. U.S. Marshals chased the two suspects from Arizona to Las Vegas and Oklahoma City.
“Child abduction investigations, especially those involving family members can be very confusing and complicated,” said U.S Marshal David Gonzales. “Our focus is the health and safety of the child.”
On Nov. 19, the Flagstaff Police Department requested the assistance of the Flagstaff U.S. Marshals Service with the location of a missing three-year-old child.
An investigation discovered Thomas had allegedly abused the child, resulting in major injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. While the mother was caring for the child, it was found to have a lacerated liver.
Johnson was later found to allow Thomas contact with the child. The Coconino County Superior Court ordered the child be placed in the custody of the Department of Child Services. Instead of following the court order, U.S. Marshals said the mother and grandmother took the child and fled, resulting in warrants being issued for their arrest and a missing child unit case.
First the suspects were believed to have fled to the area of Las Vegas with the child. On Nov. 25, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department located the grandmother at her residence, though Thomas and the child were not located at that time. Johnson was arrested on her outstanding warrant, and refused to provide any details about the where Thomas or the child was located.
On Nov. 30, Flagstaff Marshals received information about Thomas possibly residing in Oklahoma City. At about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, deputies conducted an apprehension and recovery operation at a residence associated with Thomas. The mother was located, arrested and the child was safely recovered.
The mother and grandmother were transported to local jails where they await extradition back to Coconino County. The child is now under the Department of Child Services protection.
U.S. Marshals Service districts from Arizona, Nevada and Oklahoma were involved in apprehending Thomas and Johnson.
U.S. Marshals support the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s mission to protect children from victimization by assisting law enforcement agencies. Since partnering with the center in 2005, Marshals have helped recover 1,507 missing children.
Marshal’s Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is responsible for more than 1,748 arrests in the last year.
