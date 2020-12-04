U.S. Marshals arrest fleeing mother, grandmother in child abduction

U.S. Marshals Service arrested a mother and grandmother accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old Flagstaff child on Wednesday after a chase led the federal officials across three states.

Mother Ashley Thomas, 29, and grandmother Shawn Johnson, 45, are charged with a felony for abducting a child from a state agency after the mother was accused of abusing her child. U.S. Marshals chased the two suspects from Arizona to Las Vegas and Oklahoma City.

“Child abduction investigations, especially those involving family members can be very confusing and complicated,” said U.S Marshal David Gonzales. “Our focus is the health and safety of the child.”

On Nov. 19, the Flagstaff Police Department requested the assistance of the Flagstaff U.S. Marshals Service with the location of a missing three-year-old child.

An investigation discovered Thomas had allegedly abused the child, resulting in major injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. While the mother was caring for the child, it was found to have a lacerated liver.