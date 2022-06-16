U.S. 89 reopens, fires and containment grow

U.S. 89 north of Flagstaff has reopened in both directions as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, with continued lane restrictions. The right line continues to be blocked in both directions from mileposts 429 to 433.

On Thursday morning, the Pipeline Fire had grown to 24,815 acres and 27% containment and the Haywire Fire had reached 5,372 acres and 11% containment. The Type 1 Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 had assumed command of the incident that morning.

“A smoke inversion and minimal winds caused a decrease in overall fire behavior across the Pipeline and Haywire fires,” a Thursday morning InciWeb update noted. “Crews were able to take advantage of the lighter winds and continued a burning operation to lock off the northern progression of the Pipeline Fire.”

The fires are now largely driven by fuels and terrain rather than the wind, according to the update.

Planned actions listed for the Pipeline Fire Thursday include completing direct and indirect line “to potentially plumb the entire west flank in order to lock down the risk to the watershed and the Kachina Peak Wilderness.”

Structure preparation and defense on the fire is “nearly complete, barring unexpected weather," it added.

On the Haywire Fire, there will also be continued planning for northeast or southwest spread, while work to solidify the line strength continues

Fire activity was projected to be limited Wednesday night, with a “hot, dry and breezy” Thursday expected to test control lines on the fires’ northern flanks and cause any uncontained portions to become active.

If the direct line containment efforts continue to be successful, the 48-hour projected incident activity shift focus to holding and securing perimeter lines.

This weekend, beginning Friday, is forecast to bring increase moisture, a chance for showers and thunderstorms and increased winds.

“If gusty and erratic winds develop with these storms, there could be several days of more aggressive fire behavior,” the InciWeb page noted. “There should be an increase in humidity, so if the winds stay moderated, the changing weather conditions could be beneficial."

More about the fires can be found at coconino.az.gov/2926/Pipeline-FireHaywire-Fire.

