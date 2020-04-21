Two weeks below the rim: An epic hike through the eastern portion of the Grand Canyon

Besides the issue of water, the other key to our plan was that we had arranged with a river runner to drop off two five-gallon buckets at the halfway point of our trip with food and supplies. So, at most we would have to carry only six-plus days of food.

In many ways this hike went very well. I have done this route twice before and am familiar with what is required, although those trips were 27 and 36 years ago. Over the first 12 days we got rained on three times, but only at night and it wasn’t so much that it impacted our hiking during the day. We did get rained on, heavily at times, during our 13th day when we were on the well-defined Clear Creek Trail. We would not have wanted to deal with rain when climbing in and out of the many rough canyons earlier in the trip.

We fell behind our schedule by a day almost right away. But, a layover day was scheduled six days in, and that allowed us to catch up to our itinerary. A few days later we would get stymied along the river below Unkar Rapids and be forced to backtrack and find a new, much longer, route to continue. That set us back by a half a day, which we were unable to make up, and so our trip took 14 days instead of the 13 we planned. As it turned out, we had enough extra food so this was not a problem for us.