Two unemployed workers sue city of Flagstaff, state for coronavirus isolation and closure orders

Ducey’s order to shelter in place went in place Tuesday at 5 p.m., excluding people conducting essential business.

The lawsuit cited the mortality rate of 3.4% touted by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as “untrue.” Recent data from the CDC shows that the mortality rate is somewhere between 1.8% and 3.4%, and the lawsuit cited sources saying the overall mortality rate is closer to 1.6%.

McGhee acknowledges that the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions have a higher death rate than the total population. However, McGhee argued that physical health is similarly as important as financial health.

“If we have a responsibility to ensure the physical health of these other people, then they have an equity demand and responsibility to us to ensure our financial health,” McGhee said.

McGhee’s argument about mortality rate leads into his argument about what can or cannot be declared a state of emergency. He felt the mortality rate did not constitute an action as severe as closing all restaurants, and that even if it did, the methods used wouldn’t work unless everyone was involved.