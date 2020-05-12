Two surveys shed light on the impact from COVID-19 on Flagstaff's local businesses

After nearly a month and a half after local leaders first closed businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus, we are starting to get a broad picture of how the crisis has affected local businesses.
Both the Economic Policy Institute out of Northern Arizona University and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce released surveys of businesses in Flagstaff last week and they paint a mixed picture of the local economy.
Of the just over 80 businesses that responded to the Chamber’s survey, 22% reported they had suspended operations and 33% responded that they had laid off employees. Another 22% of respondents said they had furloughed employees temporarily.
“It’s a bit cliché to say these are unprecedented times, but the impacts of business closures and business activity curtailment are clearly taking their toll on our local businesses,” said Chamber President and CEO Julie Pastrick in a statement.
The majority of respondents to the Chamber’s survey also said they had applied for some kind of relief from the federal government, be that through the Paycheck Protection Program or another form of aid.
But of those applying for PPP funds, 31% believed they would need additional assistance beyond that program's planned expiration date of June 30.
Joseph Guzman, director of the Economic Policy Institute, said about 340 businesses from Flagstaff and around Coconino County responded to their survey, which he called a good start.
Out of the respondents from Flagstaff, 55% reported they had done layoffs or furloughs in some way and 64% of businesses said they were either fully or partially open for business.
Many of those that reported they were temporarily closed were restaurants. About 50% of such establishments reported they had shut down.
The EPI’s survey also depicted massive decreases in revenue across a number of industries.
As a whole, restaurants saw an average 64% decrease in revenue while hotels have seen revenues drop by just over 80%. Likewise, retail businesses in Flagstaff reported seeing about a 60% decrease in revenues.
But Guzman said through everything, he believed the survey did show some positive news, specifically regarding the number of businesses that expected not to survive the downturn and to permanently close -- only about 2%.
“To me that was good news that most of these businesses, even if they are closed, are planning to come back,” Guzman said.
And with the state now reopening industries that had been closed, Guzman said, “the horizon is visible and these businesses will know that it’s a finite sacrifice going forward, so hopefully they will survive. I want to stay hopeful.”
Guzman added that it helps the shutdown has not been all that long to this point. And given that, Guzman said optimism on the part of many business owners is not unthinkable if the economy is able to reopen.
But just as many businesses are looking to reopen, following the state's lead, some industries are still limited in how they can resume operations by other jurisdictions.
Joy Staveley, president of Canyoneers Inc., which provides rafting trips down the Colorado River, said Canyoneers has found itself in that position. Grand Canyon National Park recently extended the closure of the Colorado River until June 14. The closure had been set to expire on May 21.
“It is discouraging; I think the park ought to follow at least what the state of Arizona decides to do,” Staveley said.
And now, Staveley said she is worried there may be no commercial rafting season this year at all. If that ends up being the case, Staveley said she thinks Canyoneers can still make it to next year, but they would be counting on a good commercial season in 2021.
“Having said that, we would much prefer to salvage some of this season. Anything we could salvage would be helpful,” Staveley said.
In the meantime, Staveley said Canyoneers has been running off of the earnings they made last year. Luckily, the company has no debts, so all their expenses are only to keep their lights on and their six permanent employees paid, she said.
The company hasn’t had to lay anyone off, but Staveley said they haven’t hired any of the guides they would have normally who actually run the trips.
For their yearround employees, Staveley said the company applied for and received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, although they were only able to receive funding in the second round.
“I was really nervous about that, but thank goodness that came through. But that is only for eight weeks, so I’m wondering what happens if eight weeks passes and we still aren’t allowed to run our trips,” Staveley said.
