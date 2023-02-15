Interstate 40 westbound was closed near Twin Arrows east of Flagstaff for about six hours on Wednesday morning after a fatal three-vehicle collision.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Spokesperson, Bart Graves, Highway Patrol Officers received a call at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday. Someone was trapped in the cab of a semi because its rear end was crushed. A medical helicopter was flown to the scene.
One semi had slid into another on the icy road. A Penske passenger van was also hit, and the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
A female passenger in one of the two semi-trucks was killed in the collision.
The westbound highway was closed until 12:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Sierra Ferguson can be reached at sierra.ferguson@lee.net.