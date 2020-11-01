Two potential exposure deaths in Flagstaff lead to shelter policy complaints, volunteer search for unsheltered

Nora Calgas, a woman who has lived unsheltered since 2016, slept late Tuesday night as a local nonprofit worker tried to rouse her from her makeshift shelter.
Calgas had chosen to sleep underneath the former Haggan building on Switzer Canyon Drive.
Rick Brust, a leader with Catholic Charities, was waking Calgas in order to offer her a ride to a warm bed at a prepaid motel or Flagstaff Shelter Services. If she declined, he would offer her supplies to help her through the night.
The Arizona Daily Sun traveled with one of the three crews Tuesday, the day two unsheltered men were found dead in the community. The crews drove around searching for people in need of shelter under bridges, behind storefronts and sleeping on the cold city streets.
Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., the crews found seven people who were in need of a warm place to sleep.
One was taken to Flagstaff Shelter Services, which has been sheltering close to 87 people at their building on Huntington Drive as nights get colder amid the pandemic. Additionally, the shelter has been raising funds to pay for motel rooms to house 200 to 250 unsheltered people. Other local shelters include Sharon's Manor and Sunshine Rescue Mission.
After the death of the two unsheltered men, the city received multiple complaints about the belief that the Flagstaff shelter bans people. Ross Altenbaugh, director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, denied the allegation, saying people are kicked out at times but are never banned.
Without shelters like these, many people would have tried to brave the streets out in the cold during the recent freezing winds. Brust said the most people he's ever found in one night was 36, but some days he doesn't find anyone.
Not everyone accepts the ride to a shelter, Brust explained. Tuesday night, one man declined an offer to be driven to a motel or a shelter. He also did not want to take any supplies for warmth. Another person declined a ride to a motel but did accept hot coffee and a ride to another place in town.
Brust understands that whether a person wants shelter or supplies is the person's choice, and he must respect that. He said about half the people they find accept a ride to a shelter or motel; from there, a smaller amount will only take supplies, and an even smaller amount don't want anything.
He tries to take advantage of these moments to provide information about Flagstaff's nonprofit services. He enjoys helping anyone survive the difficult road out of homelessness.
"Finding solutions for the impossible," as Brust puts it.
'That's what we do'
Tuesday night, temperatures hit a low of 20 degrees with calm winds as Calgas slept on a blanket. She wore black gloves, a beanie and a brown heavy jacket. She laid between two shopping carts covered with sheets and filled with her possessions.
Calgas said a lack of affordable housing was the largest reason she's remained unsheltered. She had been making her way from Utah to the warmer parts of Arizona when she found herself in the middle of Flagstaff's cold front, and Brust and a university intern found her beneath the abandoned grocery store.
She eventually accepted Brust's offer to be driven to a nearby motel. But when she spoke with Brust, she was initially hesitant — unsure whether to trust the group of strangers offering her the warm bed she wanted.
"Why are you doing this?" Calgas asked, as the warm light from the street lights caused a shadow to fall on her makeshift shelter.
"That's what we do," Brust said.
When Brust and Sarah Annibal, the student intern working for Catholic Charities, dropped Calgas off at the warm motel room, Calgas was incredibly thankful. The room was paid for by Catholic Charities, meaning Calgas didn't have to worry about the bill the next morning.
Annibal said she knew people who had been homeless in her own life, and wasn't able to help them at the time. She appreciated her internship allowing her an opportunity to help people in need.
"I feel like I'm just happy to be here," Annibal said.
Two deaths
The crew searched Flagstaff the day after two unsheltered men were found dead earlier that morning in the Flagstaff community, one near the Giant gas station on Milton Road and the other at Bushmaster Park in a bathroom. The Flagstaff Police Department identified the men who died as 61-year-old Timothy Begay and 39-year-old Ferris Poleahla.
On Monday night and Tuesday morning, temperatures hovered around 20 degrees at the Flagstaff Airport, and 45 mph wind gusts made the wind chill drop as low as 3 degrees. That same night, Calgas stayed awake inside of a local all-night diner to survive rather than sleeping in the freezing cold.
Although at first the two incidents were publicized as likely exposure related deaths, the shelter is uncertain whether Poleahla died due to exposure. Altenbaugh said their records show he spent the night at the shelter and left on his own at 6:35 a.m.
At that time, temperatures were still in the 20s and felt like single digits in the wind. Poleahla was found at 11 a.m.
"This was a client that we knew," Altenbaugh said. "We're mourning him."
Charles Hernandez, spokesman for the Flagstaff Police Department, said determining the cause of death goes beyond their officers' expertise.
"The [Coconino County Medical Examiner] will determine the manner of death and what caused the death. Based on our observations — not being medical professionals — we can't determine what caused the deaths," Hernandez said. "We can look at factors that contribute to our investigation, but we're waiting on the medical examiner's report."
Exposure deaths happen in Flagstaff during the winter months, and are a sad reality for the community for those who provide shelter, supplies and services to the homeless population. Poverty, mental and physical illnesses, racial and gender discrimination, and substance abuse often make life more difficult for many people who are homeless.
Complaints
In the wake of the deaths, the city has received several complaints from the community about Flagstaff Shelter Service's practices. The complaints suggest the shelter bans people based upon their ethnicity, something Altenbaugh vehemently denies.
The problem she sees is that even if she denies that on social media or in the news, and the belief is perpetuated in the community, it can lead someone to stay out of the shelter on freezing nights. So, if someone believes they are banned, Altenbaugh wants them to know everyone is welcome.
"Call us. Talk to anybody," Altenbaugh said. "There's a grievance policy at the shelter where — at any point in time — people can file a grievance and it goes all the way up to me. If it can't be solved with me it goes to the Board of Directors. There is not a banned list."
Altenbaugh said bans are not enacted, but people are forced to leave the shelter if they break the rules. The rules require you to not threaten or hurt anyone, meaning one person cannot endanger the larger group of unsheltered people who would be otherwise out on the streets.
Unsheltered people can only be kicked out if they are sent to jail for threatening or attacking someone, or sent to the hospital if they need medical attention. That means no one should ever be kicked out into the freezing temperatures where they could die of exposure, Altenbaugh said.
"If they do have to be kicked out, the coordinator has to call the Director of Operations, and the Director of Operations has to call me to have permission to kick someone out," Altenbaugh said. "If there is someone who is kicked out, I can tell you when it's happened."
Brust said he has met people who thought they were banned from the shelter. He said he has personally called shelter workers to clarify why people were kicked out. In one case he discussed, the person was kicked out, but after clarifying that the person understood and would follow the rules, the shelter said the person was welcome.
The shelter is meant to be available for anyone regardless of substance use, criminal history, race, ethnicity or gender. Altenbaugh understands that truth might make people want to stay away from the shelter, or make them feel unsafe.
"It's not always going to be this place that's Disneyland. It's just not," Altenbaugh said. "That may not be a level of safety and security we can ever truly achieve, especially with the kinds of numbers that need housing, and need a roof over their head at night."
