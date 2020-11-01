Two potential exposure deaths in Flagstaff lead to shelter policy complaints, volunteer search for unsheltered

Unsheltered people can only be kicked out if they are sent to jail for threatening or attacking someone, or sent to the hospital if they need medical attention. That means no one should ever be kicked out into the freezing temperatures where they could die of exposure, Altenbaugh said.

"If they do have to be kicked out, the coordinator has to call the Director of Operations, and the Director of Operations has to call me to have permission to kick someone out," Altenbaugh said. "If there is someone who is kicked out, I can tell you when it's happened."

Brust said he has met people who thought they were banned from the shelter. He said he has personally called shelter workers to clarify why people were kicked out. In one case he discussed, the person was kicked out, but after clarifying that the person understood and would follow the rules, the shelter said the person was welcome.

The shelter is meant to be available for anyone regardless of substance use, criminal history, race, ethnicity or gender. Altenbaugh understands that truth might make people want to stay away from the shelter, or make them feel unsafe.

"It's not always going to be this place that's Disneyland. It's just not," Altenbaugh said. "That may not be a level of safety and security we can ever truly achieve, especially with the kinds of numbers that need housing, and need a roof over their head at night."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.