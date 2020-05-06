Two officers, one inmate test positive for COVID-19 at Coconino County jail

The Coconino County jail has had two detention officers and one inmate test positive for the coronavirus.
The jail has tried to prevent the coronavirus from infecting people at the facility since March by reducing the overall jail population size, increasing social distancing between inmates and stopping as many court transports outside of the jail.
In order to stop the spread after the confirmed positive, the jail has initiated a 14-day quarantine of all new inmates booked into the jail. The jail said it has released more inmates and now are only holding 235 people in the jail to help better manage the inmate population, according to a press release. The drop marks a 50% reduction of the jail's total capacity.
On Monday May 4, the Sheriff's Office reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services to begin identifying those who could have come into close contact with the officers. The Sheriff's Office also plans to test all detention employees and other deputies who had regular business inside the jail.
The jail began testing staff Tuesday and said it will not stop "until everyone assigned or regularly enters the facility has been tested," according to a jail release.
HHS is working with the two infected employees to track who the individuals came into close contact with including the inmates in the facility to limit the spread of the virus.
The Sheriff’s Office was first notified that one of the jail officers was confirmed positive for COIVD-19 on Sunday.
The jail officer’s symptoms developed on Wednesday, April 29. Following protocol, the jail said it sent the officer home. The jail officer was tested the following Friday and was notified on his positive results the following Sunday.
Another officer notified the Sheriff’s Office that he had tested positive on the same Sunday. Information about the second officer’s testing record was not provided in time for publication.
At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 5, a Coconino County jail inmate tested positive for the coronavirus. The inmate was booked on Wednesday, April 29. During the booking process, the inmate reported suffering from a cough and was quarantined in accordance with Sheriff’s Office protocol.
As of two weeks ago, all new inmates will remain separated from the rest of the jail population and monitored for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days, in accordance with Center for Disease Control guidance. If no symptoms are shown after the quarantine period the inmate will be placed in the general population.
Jail Commander Matt Figueroa did not immediately respond to Arizona Daily Sun attempts to contact him.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.