Two officers, one inmate test positive for COVID-19 at Coconino County jail

The Coconino County jail has had two detention officers and one inmate test positive for the coronavirus.

The jail has tried to prevent the coronavirus from infecting people at the facility since March by reducing the overall jail population size, increasing social distancing between inmates and stopping as many court transports outside of the jail.

In order to stop the spread after the confirmed positive, the jail has initiated a 14-day quarantine of all new inmates booked into the jail. The jail said it has released more inmates and now are only holding 235 people in the jail to help better manage the inmate population, according to a press release. The drop marks a 50% reduction of the jail's total capacity.

On Monday May 4, the Sheriff's Office reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services to begin identifying those who could have come into close contact with the officers. The Sheriff's Office also plans to test all detention employees and other deputies who had regular business inside the jail.

The jail began testing staff Tuesday and said it will not stop "until everyone assigned or regularly enters the facility has been tested," according to a jail release.