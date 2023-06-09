Two drivers are dead as a result of a head-on collision that occurred on Lake Mary Road Thursday evening.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. near milepost 330. The driver of a black Nissan Maxima crossed the center line, hitting a Toyota Corolla.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

According to deputies, the driver of the Maxima had a suspended driver’s license. and there’s some speculations that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. A passerby told officers they had seen the black car driving erratically before the collision, but toxicology will ultimately determine how much of a factor alcohol or drug use was in the incident.

Investigators closed Lake Mary Road between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 a.m. Friday morning to work on accident reconstruction.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is also involved in the investigation.