Two Guns comes up empty as Coconino County Board of Supervisors denies rezone

And several supervisors said they were disappointed that after so many months, the developers still had not done much of the work the board had asked for.

Supervisor Judy Begay took issue with the way the developer planned to use Conestoga wagons as shelters that guests could stay in, a concern that was echoed by other members of the public as well.

“I also really detest the use of the wagons,” said one member of the public who tuned into the meeting. “For many Native Americans, there is nothing good or nostalgic about covered wagons or the land rush or the gold rush that decimated our communities.”

According to county staff, the developer did send letters asking for input on the project to the Navajo and Hopi nations and applicable Apache groups regarding the project.

The Fort Mojave Indian tribe responded that the project will not have an adverse effect on tribe’s cultural heritage. On the other hand, the Hopi Cultural Resource Office responded with a letter opposing the project.

Navajo Nation Councilmember Thomas Walker Jr. also sent a letter opposing the previous use of teepees within the project and spoke to the board Wednesday.