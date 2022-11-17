Two dead after vehicle struck on train tracks near Bellemont

Two people died after their vehicle was hit by a train late Tuesday night east of Bellemont.

Ponderosa Fire was dispatched to the train tracks near Interstate 40, milepost 187 at 11:30 p.m. upon receiving information that a 2007 Jeep Patriot was on the tracks when it was hit by an eastbound BNSF train. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Jeep appeared to have been driving off-road and was not at a designated railroad crossing.

The two people found on scene did not survive the crash, according to Ponderosa Fire and CCSO, and their names have not yet been released.

According to BNSF, no train crew members were injured.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, BNSF Police, the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office, Guardian medics and Ponderosa Fire responded to the incident.

BNSF shut down all train traffic for six hours, keeping the tracks clear for investigators until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CCSO said BNSF Police are now leading the investigation.

"It is important to note that you should only cross train tracks at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings, and obey all warning signs and signals posted there," said Lena Kent, the general director of Public Affairs at BNSF.

According to information provided by the railroad, it can take a freight train traveling at just 55 mph a mile to stop. That's the length of 18 football fields. Railroad officials want to warn folks that trains are both faster and quieter than they might expect.