Twin Arrows closing for three weeks; Arizona Nordic Village to remain open

As dozens of businesses in Flagstaff face temporary closures through April 1 due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pair of businesses just outside of town announced their plans as well.
Navajo Gaming announced the temporary closure of its casinos and resort Tuesday afternoon, including Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort. The three-week shutdown began at noon on Tuesday with the facilities expected to reopen on Monday, April 6.
Previously the casinos limited their hours to 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. before government officials recommended limiting social gatherings with groups of 10 or more people on Tuesday. Evans followed by announcing Flagstaff’s plans Tuesday night.
“We are committed to your health and safety. We look forward to the time when we can safely open our doors and provide our guests with the excellent service you have come to expect and enjoy from our dedicated team members,” Navajo Gaming interim CEO Brian Parrish said in a press release.
During the closure, all four of Navajo Gaming’s casinos will be cleaned and sanitized.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Nordic Village will remain open as it awaits the incoming snowstorm set to reach Flagstaff on Wednesday. With a winter storm warning in effect for March 18 and 19, the Nordic Center hopes to reopen for skiing.
The Nordic Center said it will be following cleaning and social distancing precautions recommended by the CDC and the city of Flagstaff, which include not allowing more than eight guests in the lodge at once and prohibiting guests from remaining in common spaces.
Should anyone decide to cancel their reservation, the Nordic Center said to do so through Airbnb or by calling the center and will also reschedule bookings at no charge.