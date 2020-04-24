TV star from afar: Flagstaff chef Conley to be back on Food Network

“Essentially, we filmed it ourselves,” he said. “We sent all of it to Citizens Productions and they started doing their (editing) magic.”

Conley has yet to see the final edit, but he is confident that the producers were able to take the reams of footage he sent and make it congeal. All four chefs from locales around the country previously have been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,” so the show will serve as something of a reunion between host and guests. But not a greatest hits episode, since Fieri explicitly told the chefs to develop a new dish to share.

“Our kitchens have turned into our playground,” Conley said. “We certainly have spent a lot of time cooking (for themselves) over the last month, cooking over the wood-fired oven, cooking proteins and just playing. We’ve had huge disasters and amazing successes. It’s brought us all together in the kitchen -- which I feel we were really missing as a family.