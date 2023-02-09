Soon after beloved Flagstaff author and cycling ambassador “Cosmic” Ray Brutti died in October of 2020, citizens began a petition to name a Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) tunnel in his honor.

After making its way through the rounds of public feedback and commission approval, that petition came before Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday, and it was approved unanimously. As a result, the FUTS tunnel that crosses under I-17 from Fort Tuthill to the Ponderosa Trails neighborhood will be named “The Cosmic Ray Tunnel on the Sheep’s Crossing Trail.”

Brutti moved to Flagstaff in 1979, where he worked as a bicycle mechanic at the original Cosmic Cycles bike shop. Soon, he rose to a level of local fame for his authorship and illustration of playful, cartoonish trail guides that acquainted locals and visitors with the wealth of hiking and biking trails in Arizona. His most well-known work, “Fat Tire Tales and Trails: Arizona Mountain Bike Trail Guide,” was originally published in 1988 and updated throughout the years.

Brutti’s work became “the definitive guide book for Flagstaff,” said city transportation planner Martin Ince.

“'Tire Tales and Trails’ came out at a time when mountain biking was really a brand-new activity,” Ince said. “The book became popular and helped put Flagstaff on the map in a way that helped us become a destination for mountain biking, hiking and other outdoor activity.”

Aside from his guide books, Brutti also contributed to the cycling community in Flagstaff by conducting free maintenance clinics and other free cycling events.

“He helped match people who needed transportation with old bicycles,” Ince said. “And he was always willing to help pick up trash along FUTS trails when he encountered it.”

“This stuff was his life,” said Brutti’s wife, Marcia Wiesner, of his trail guides. “He worked really hard on this, and really liked his identity as ‘Cosmic Ray’ in town.”

Had the topic of naming a FUTS tunnel in Brutti’s honor been broached while he was living, “he probably wouldn’t have gone along with it,” Wiesner said. “But he would have been secretly thrilled.”

The petition to name the FUTS tunnel garnered 150 signatures from the Flagstaff community and was also subjected to a round of public feedback via a survey hosted by the city.

“We received 362 responses,” reported Ince, “of which 92.5% were in favor of naming that tunnel for Cosmic Ray.”

“That does leave 7.5% who had some concerns about the name,” Ince added.

The primary concern reported in the survey was preserving the history already associated with a tunnel designated to be named in Brutti’s honor. While only recently retrofitted for cycling and pedestrian use, the tunnel under I-17 was originally constructed in 1960 as a way of getting sheep across the interstate.

“We're talking about herds of thousands of sheep at a time,” explained Ince. “This was part of an established route that was referred to as a ‘Sheep Driveway’ that went all the way across the state.”

While Ince was not aware of any current use of the tunnel by sheepherders, he noted that it should be considered “a significant part of our history.”

“The history of sheep herding is integral to the history of Basque people in Arizona, particularly in Flagstaff,” Ince said.

This history was largely unknown to Brutti’s family and friends when they began the petition process. They selected the tunnel as an appropriate place to honor Brutti’s memory for the general character of the area.

“He would really enjoy riding through tunnels,” said Brutti’s friend and cycling partner Teo Melissaratos. “Like a kid, he would ring his bell, he would make noise. He was 74 years old when he died but he was still a kid at heart.”

Melissaratos also noted that he and Brutti would often ride by and admire the progress being made at the tunnel during its retrofit. It became open for cycling use a mere month after Brutti’s death.

“If [Brutti] would have been able to ride through the tunnel, I'm sure he would have enjoyed it,” Melissaratos said. “Fort Tuthill was a favorite place to go, and I think it's more appropriate than a busy section of the city FUTS.”

“There was never an intention to undermine the history of the Basque shepherds,” Melissaratos added.

Desiring to honor Brutti and Flagstaff’s Basque history, city council deliberated on the best way to include both in the naming process. During Council's discussion, it was noted that the section of FUTS trail running through the tunnel was already recognized as the “Sheep’s Crossing Trail,” and that this would not be changed.

The discussion also touched on the possibility of honoring both through the use of a mural planned for the wings of the tunnel. For mural artist Joel Geist, who is attached to the project, artistically combing Brutti and the sheepherding history was not a problem. He even had some mock-ups prepared based on the name of the FUTS trail that depicted cyclists alongside sheep.

“The first thing that I imagined was art of Ray in nature with animals,” Geist said. “That cartoony, friendly depiction. The combination of the two, at least artistically, makes perfect sense to me.”

Geist’s ideas were met with general support by Council.

“Obviously there will be a very public process through which any finalized art goes through,” said Vice Mayor Austin Aslan, “but I like where you're at.”

Ultimately, city council resolved to honor Brutti’s memory alongside the Basque shepherding history by determining that the tunnel would be named “The Cosmic Ray Tunnel on the Sheep’s Crossing Trail” — additional art still pending.

For Wiesner, this is perfectly befitting of her late husband’s memory.

“He wouldn’t mind sharing it with the sheep,” she said.