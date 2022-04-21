Tunnel Fire swells to more than 20,000 acres as Type 1 team arrives

The Tunnel Fire continued to burn uncontained Thursday as fire crews again reckoned with high winds and fire-ripe conditions.

The Tunnel Fire grew nearly 800 acres overnight to 20,511 acres just 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff. Hundreds of households remain under evacuation. There's still no exact scope of the damage wrought and structural losses as officials doubled down on area closures Thursday as hundreds of firefighters and firefighting resources are still working to contain the wind-fueled flames.

A Type 1 team, which will include more personnel and more complex administration, arrived from the Pacific Northwest Thursday. They're slated to take over operations early Friday.

Fire crews focused on the Timberline Estates and Wupatki Trail subdivisions Thursday as they braced for another day of Red Flag wind conditions. The winds proved to be a bit weaker than previous days, finally easing up enough for aerial aircraft to aid in the fighting of the fire.

Infrared flyovers Wednesday night revealed hot spots on the fire's southern edge northeast of the Timberline neighborhood, the western edge near the slopes of Schultz Peak, and the northern edge of the fire boundary.

"There's still a lot of heat in this thing," fire information officer Dick Fleishman said Thursday.

Preston Mercer, fire management specialist for the Flagstaff Ranger District, said crews focused heavily on keeping the fire from creeping up the San Francisco Peaks as that would have created a long-term fire that demanded more resources. Bulldozers and hand crews spent most of Wednesday and Thursday securing this line, while others chased "spot fires" that continued to pop up in the Timberline area.

At one point, the fires were spotting more than a mile ahead of the main fire, which was already moving at multiple miles per hour.

They were able to corral it even with the winds, though, Mercer said. They are now in a "holding pattern" as they fight to keep more embers from crossing the line.

"Fingers crossed with these wind events today and tomorrow they'll stay in the lines," Mercer said, adding that the fire is "100% wind-driven."

The winds aren't expected to wane anytime soon, either. Friday has a chance of precipitation, but that's likely going to be coupled with even more winds followed by dry conditions well into next week, Brian Klimowski of the National Weather Service said. The wind will be a factor again before shifting Sunday, which Fleishman said will "really test" the western line.

Current firefighting resources include 179 firefighters, four 20-person hand crews, four dozers, 21 engines, one attack plane, a Type 3 helicopter and two Type 1 helicopters with more air assets on the way.

Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County Thursday afternoon, pledging to "assist impacted communities with the resources needed to respond to and recover from the fire’s destruction."

“Our team is on the ground working with first responders to monitor the Tunnel Fire in Coconino County,” Ducey said.

“We pray for the safety of the responders and firefighters in Northern Arizona and are thankful for their dedication to protecting the lives, pets and property of Arizonans. Our prayers are with the residents affected by the fire and we encourage everyone in the area to follow the guidance of fire officials, stay safe and respond to any evacuation notices."

He added that his office is continuing to monitor the situation and will deploy additional resources as needed.

Ducey's state of emergency declaration won't impact current operations, according to fire information officer Jerolyn Byrnes, but it will help in the long run by authorizing more funding for post-fire recovery.

"That's FEMA dollars that folks can utilize to help rebuild after the fire, do recovery, clean up, that kind of thing," he explained.

This includes recovery efforts related to post-fire flood mitigation, which remains a priority for ground crews. They focused heavily on preventing the fire from burning past the western line into the steep slopes where fire damage could result in significant flood risk. They did the same Wednesday night, cooling hotspots throughout the Timberline Estates and Wupatki Trail subdivisions on top of working to contain multiple spot fires on the western flank near Forest Road 420, also known as Schultz Pass Road.

"These efforts were instrumental in keeping the fire from burning up steep slopes toward Schultz Peak and may help to minimize post-fire flood impacts," officials with the Coconino National Forest detailed in a Thursday morning briefing.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remain under evacuation, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east. The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to stay prepared for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89, which is the main route between Flagstaff and far northern Arizona, remained closed at milepost 425 northbound and milepost 435 southbound. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

People who have evacuated their homes due to the Tunnel Fire should contact the call center at 928-679-8525. According to Coconino County, they are experiencing a high call volume but will respond to all voicemails.

Felicia Fonesca with The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

