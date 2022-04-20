Tunnel Fire swells to 16,000 acres overnight, still 0% contained

Officials said the Tunnel Fire swelled to more than 16,000 acres overnight with no containment Wednesday.

The wind-driven fire, which first started Sunday before growing dramatically Tuesday, forced the evacuations of hundreds of households northeast of Flagstaff.

All areas both east and west of Highway 89 and north of Campbell Avenue remained under evacuation Wednesday morning, as well as Moon Crater farther to the east.

The Antelope Hills area east of Highway 89 remained on "SET" status, with officials urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Highway 89 northbound is closed at milepost 425, while the southbound lanes are closed at milepost 435. Forest Road 544 is also closed.

10 a.m.: Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the Tunnel Fire should contact the United Way by texting UWNAZRESPONSE to 4144.

9 a.m. Wednesday: Sheriff Jim Driscoll estimated during a briefing Tuesday night that "dozens" of homes had likely been destroyed, but they were unable to get into the area to get an official count as the fire was still too dangerous.

Current firefighting resources include five hand crews, 15 engines and three dozers. Air tankers were ordered to help contain the blaze Tuesday but they were grounded due to high winds. True Brown, fire management officer for the Flagstaff Ranger District, said they're constantly reassessing when it will be safe to get back in the air.

A Type I incident management team has been ordered, officials said, and personnel, assets and resources from the team are expected to arrive over the next two days.

Strong winds were again expected Wednesday. Much of Flagstaff will likely see wins ranging from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts upwards of 25 miles per hour, according to Brian Klimowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bellemont. It's an improvement from Tuesday, but still dangerous for fire crews.

